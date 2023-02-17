Historians love to record “firsts,” whether it is the first president to be married three times (Donald Trump) or the first president to be assigned a presidential code name (Harry Truman).
Early presidents
When it comes to George Washington, everything he did was a first. Some firsts were personal. He was the first president to own slaves, to not have any biological children and the first to be a Freemason.
John Adams, became the first president to live in the White House and the first to be defeated for his second term in office.
Thomas Jefferson was the first president whose inauguration was not attended by his predecessor. James Madison was the first to ask Congress for a declaration of war.
Family firsts
James Monroe was the first to have a child get married at the White House. Andrew Jackson was the first president to be born in a log cabin and to be born to immigrant parents. Martin van Buren was the first non-native speaker of English, but also the first president to be born a U.S. citizen.
James Buchanan was the first president to be a bachelor and may have been the first gay president. Grover Cleveland was the first to get married at the White House and have a child while in office.
Herbert Hoover was the first president who was a Quaker.
Political firsts
William Henry Harrison was the first president to die while in office. John Tyler was the first president to have a veto overturned and to face a vote of impeachment. Andrew Johnson was the first to be impeached.
Ulysses Grant was the first president to establish a National Park. Warren Harding was the first president elected after women had the right to vote.
Franklin D. Roosevelt was the first president to appoint a woman to the cabinet and the only one to be elected to four terms. Dwight Eisenhower was the first president to preside over all 50 states.
Lyndon B. Johnson was the first to appoint a Black person to the Supreme Court.
Richard Nixon was the first to resign from the presidency and the first to visit all 50 states. Gerald Ford was the first to release his medical records to the public.
Bill Clinton was the first president to have his inauguration streamed on the internet and was the first president to send an email. George W. Bush was the first president to have a 90% approval rating in the polls.
Joe Biden was the first president to have a female vice president and to appoint an openly transgender person to federal office and have that person confirmed.
Unusual firsts
James Polk was the first president to not keep a pet in office. Zachary Taylor was the first president who used the term “first lady.” Millard Fillmore was the first president to install a kitchen stove in the White House. Franklin Pierce was the first to have a Christmas tree in the White House.
Abraham Lincoln had a lot of firsts — from famously being the first to be assassinated to the first to wear a beard, the first to hold a patent and the first to be born outside the original 13 colonies.
Rutherford Hayes was the first to install a typewriter and a telephone in the White House. James Garfield was the first to be left-handed and to serve as a college president, despite dying before reaching the age of 50 (another first).
Theodore Roosevelt was the first president and American to win a Nobel peace prize as well as being the first president to ride in a submarine and an airplane. Woodrow Wilson was the first president to have a PhD.
John F. Kennedy was the first president to have been a Boy Scout and to win a Pulitzer Prize. Jimmy Carter was the first president to be born in a hospital and is the longest-lived president.
Ronald Reagan was the first president to have been the head of a union. Barack Obama was the first to publicly endorse same-sex marriage.