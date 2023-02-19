Slogans

A few presidential candidates went for rhymes — “I like Ike” was a popular slogan for Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower and third-party candidate Ross Perot tried “Ross for Boss.”

Long before the Twitter-limited word counts made presidential missives compact or sound bites ruled the airwaves, presidents used slogans and songs to carry them to the Oval Office and capture the imagination of the public.

