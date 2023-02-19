Long before the Twitter-limited word counts made presidential missives compact or sound bites ruled the airwaves, presidents used slogans and songs to carry them to the Oval Office and capture the imagination of the public.
Slogans
The first recorded use of a campaign slogan was in 1840 by William Henry Harrison. Harrison had famously defeated Tecumseh in 1811 at the battle of Tippecanoe and his running mate was John Tyler. They popularized the slogan “Tippecanoe and Tyler Too.”
Since then, nearly everyone who has run for president has had some sort of slogan, ones that often reflected the personality of the candidate.
Abraham Lincoln used “Vote Yourself a Farm” for his first term and “Don’t Swap Horses in the Middle of the Stream” for his second.
Grover Cleveland and James Blaine used nursery rhyme-like slogans attacking each other with Blaine’s being “Ma, Ma, Where’s My Pa, Gone to the White House, ha ha ha” and Cleveland’s being “Blaine, Blaine, James G. Blaine, The Continental Liar from the State of Maine.” The first made reference to Cleveland having an out-of-wedlock child and the second referred to Blaine being involved in unethical railroad dealings.
Warren Harding is sometimes blamed for creating a new word with “Return to Normalcy.”
Herbert Hoover’s 1928 slogan “A Chicken in Every Pot and a Car in Every Garage” backfired on him the following year with the stock market crash and the start of the Great Depression. Angry street people in the musical “Annie” sang, “In ev’ry pot he said ‘a chicken,’ but Herbert Hoover he forgot, not only don’t we have the chicken, we ain’t got the pot!”
Ronald Reagan asked a question with his first presidential run, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” and then followed it up with “It’s Morning Again in America.”
A few presidential candidates went for rhymes — “I like Ike” was a popular slogan for Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower and third-party candidate Ross Perot tried “Ross for Boss.”
Donald Trump’s slogan, “Make America Great Again,” not only became a favorite for red hats, but it was abbreviated to MAGA as a part of the president’s brand.
Songs
While modern-day presidential candidates have gotten in trouble for using artists’ songs without their permission, in bygone days, campaigns had songs written for the candidates.
In 1904, three candidates sent out competing songs, according to the Library of Congress. Theodore Roosevelt celebrated his role in the Spanish-American War with “The Hero of San Juan Hill.” Alton Parker criticized the song’s jingoism with his own song, “Pull Together Boys.” The third candidate, Eugene V. Debs, ignored the other two candidates in his song, “The Dawning Day,” that promised the dawn of a new political age.
William Howard Taft rode to victory over William Jennings Bryant while turning his slogan into the song, “Get on the Raft with Taft.”
A Civil War hero, Ulysses Grant turned that popularity into a song with “The Man Who Saved the Nation.”
The singer, comedian and actor Al Jolson was a big supporter of Warren Harding and used his star power by writing and performing “Harding You’re the Man for Us.”