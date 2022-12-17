Ilex-latifolia-2000x1200

With its large, glossy leaves and abundant red berries, lusterleaf holly (Ilex latifolia) is a showstopper in the garden landscape whether grown singly, in a grouping, or as a screen. You can see the holly growing as screens at the University of Tennessee Gardens, Jackson, where this photo was taken.

 Photo courtesy of Celeste Luckey Scott

Hollies are versatile plants with a wide range of uses in the landscape. Perhaps my favorite species of this genus is Ilex latifolia, commonly called the lusterleaf holly.

Trending Recipe Videos