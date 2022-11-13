In these modern times one room country churches are few and far between. But in the old days they dotted the rural hills and hollows of Hawkins County as beacons of hope and faith.
It all began back in the mid 1700’s when settlers first arrived in the virgin wilderness of Appalachia.
The early pioneers built log cabins and barns but they had no structure where they could worship God. Back then Sunday’s were set aside for family and church. At first prayer meetings were held people’s houses and sometimes folks congregated in the woods. In fact many little country churches were started on a stump.
Cobbs Chapel over in Punkin Valley was founded when Civil War veteran Harvey Gaines Murrell started preaching to the surrounding community standing on the stump of a hickory tree. But sometimes stump preaching could be dangerous.
Back in the 1860’s former slaves of the McKinney and Netherland families gathered to worship in a grove of oak trees, on a hill in present day Guntown. The pastor ministered to congregation from a stump in the middle of a clearing.
Well unbeknownst to the old preacher sometime between services, yellow jackets had built a nest in his makeshift pulpit. After the singing of a rejuvenating congregational hymn the pastor hopped upon the stump and commenced to jumping up and down and preaching. “
Lawd send down the fire like ya did fo Elijah!” Send the fire! Send the fire! All of a sudden a yellow jacket popped him on the top of the head. That old preacher started shouting and the church followed suit. Bees were crawling up his breeches legs and he stopped shouting and went to squalling, squealing and screaming.
He jumped off that that stump, ran off down the hill and dived into a cow pond. His congregation thought the preacher was full of the spirit turned out it was just a bunch of mean yellow jackets. Later on a log structure was erected for worship at the site but it burned in the early 1920’s.
Today Bethel Baptist church stands at the location of the old preacher’s stump. That era of preaching outdoors in the woods was known as old “ Brush Arbor days” When it became clear that proper structure was needed to protect against the elements log churches were built. Some of them had dirt floors and no windows.
Benches or pews were fashioned out of large logs with a broad axe. These buildings also served as schools during the week. In the 1800’s clap board churches were built with three or four windows down the side. These were opened for ventilation during the hot months.
It could get pretty warm in the little country churches especially during summer revivals which took place between “laying by” and harvesting of the crops. The revivals were often held through the week and they were sometimes all day long. During those old time revivals people filled the meeting house to full capacity. Sometimes people stood outside and looked in the windows during the services.
Back in the 1940’s Aunt Mary Miner of Pressmen’s Home was attending a revival at Cave Springs Church. It was a hot August day and all the windows were open. Aunt Mary had a vice that the visiting preacher detested. She was a snuff dipper.
Back then women were condemned for smoking, wearing pants, having short hair and enjoying the occasional dip of snuff. The church bell was tolled and services commenced. Aunt Mary loaded her lip and took her usual seat beside one of the open windows. Her trick was when no one was looking she would lean over and spit out the window. Preacher Bowlin was an old preacher who could make the crowd feel the fire and smell the brimstone.
He had a habit of walking all over the church while he preached. Aunt Mary’s lip was getting mighty heavy but every time she leaned over to spit Preacher Bowlin would stroll over and shake her hand. Somebody started shouting “Glory” and Aunt Mary went for it. She turned around and shot a load of snuff juice out the window and into the startled face of Uncle Charlie Baker.
He had just stepped up to the window to watch the services. In the old days many folks walked to church. On cold winter days a neighbor would come over and build a fire in the pot bellied stove usually located in the center of the church. Pews were hardwood not upholstered like they are today. Families and friends filled the house.
Children were told that they better behave or they would be taken outside behind the outhouse and spanked. In those old time churches men wore overalls and women wore dresses and hats if they had them. There was singing, shouting, preaching, praying and the Lord was there because the Holy Spirit would go from breast to breast.
You could see it on the faces of the congregation and they carried that spirit with them throughout the week. Love filled their hearts. This was evident by their demeanor and the way they treated their neighbors. Folks looked after each other back then and visited the old and the sick.
If someone in the community was down on their luck the church would have a pounding for them. Each member would bring a pound of coffee, beans, meat or anything else for that matter. In those days there were creek side baptizing, foot washings, all day singings and dinner on the ground. They would pull farm wagons together for tables and carry the pews outside for seats.
All too soon the country church became much too small and they were torn down. Large modern churches were built with spacious fellowship halls and fully equipped kitchens. There was much gained in these transitions but many traditions were lost too never to return.
But many people still have precious memories of those days and their song transcends the years. “There’s a place dear to me where I’m longing to be With my friends at the old country church There with mother we went and our Sunday’s were spent With my friends at the old country church………..”
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com