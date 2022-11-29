Pine shortleaf bark SR

Shortleaf is highly valued as a timber tree, sawing out high quality, beautifully grained lumber. Pines are considered “softwoods”, but shortleaf wood is actually quite hard. It is used for general construction, pulpwood, furniture cores, and flooring.

 Steve Roark

Shortleaf pine (Pinus echinata) is my favorite of the pines. It is a beautiful tree to behold with its long straight trunk of map-patterned bark.

