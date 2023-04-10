Baby boomers – the 71 million Americans born between 1949 and 1964 – are fueling the aging of the U.S. population.
Approximately 10,000 million baby boomers are aging into Medicare each day. The older adult population is projected to double by 2060 to 98 million. Nearly one in four Americans will be 65 years or older.
The most dramatic growth will occur among adults 85 years and older, which is significant because this group most often needs help with basic personal care. By 2034, the number of older adults will outnumber children.
Older adults currently represent seventeen percent – 1.1 million – of the population in Tennessee. The state experienced a 37.5% increase in its older adult population between 2010 and 2020.
Where we live matters for our health. Unfortunately, Tennessee faces considerable challenges associated with supporting healthy longevity. The state is ranked 39th healthiest nation in the U.S., according to a report from America’s Health Rankings Senior Report. The report also shows that older Tennesseans have the tenth highest risk of social isolation.
Regional variations exist. Tennessee is divided into three grand divisions – west, middle, and east. The East Grand Division spans thirty-three counties, including the eight-county region of Northeast Tennessee. East Tennessee is older, sicker, and poorer than the rest of the state, according to the State of Aging in Tennessee report released by the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.
The East Grant Division is home to 42 percent of the state’s older adult population or nearly 500,000 of the 1.1 million older residents. The region has a slightly lower life expectancy – 74 years versus 75 years; however, some counties, such as Cocke and Hancock County, have even lower life expectancies of 71 years. One-fourth of our residents have poor health compared to one in five statewide. Older residents in the region are more likely to have a fall requiring a hospital visit. Four in ten have multiple chronic health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problems, and vision impairment. Tennessee ranks worst in the nation for smoking prevalence among older adults. In East Tennessee, one in four reports smoking, compared to twenty percent statewide.
East Tennesseans also face more challenges accessing medical care. Many residents live in health professional shortage areas or experience other barriers, such as cost or transportation, that prevent them from going to the doctor. Statewide, the patient-to-doctor ratio is 1,400 to 1, but in East Tennessee, the ratio is 3,990 to 1. Physician shortages are concentrated in rural and low-income areas.
The U.S. is facing a healthcare workforce crisis. Shortages exist in nearly all professions but are alarmingly high in primary care and internal medicine, which are most likely to provide care to older adults. By 2033, the U.S. is expected to face a shortage of primary care physicians ranging from 37,800 to 124,000, according to a report released by the Association of American Medical Colleges.
The state ranks 48th in the nation for the availability of home healthcare workers, which is alarming given the healthcare needs of our population.
One in ten older Tennesseans is food insecure, and nearly seventy percent of the state’s older residents receive SNAP benefits. East Tennessee has many grandparents raising grandchildren, which presents considerable challenges to older adults living on fixed incomes. Our region also has more households who are cost burdened and lack a vehicle.
If we drill down even further, Northeast Tennessee performs poorer on all these indicators.
The aging wave will live longer, have smaller support networks, and face numerous healthcare, housing, transportation, and care support challenges.
Is our state and region prepared to meet the needs of the coming retiree boom? The answer is no.
We must rethink, reinvest, and restructure our public services, healthcare, and transportation system to support healthy longevity. Policymakers and local leaders must take steps to prioritize these issues. What matters most to older residents matters to us all and building an ecosystem of support and resources for older adults will benefit the entire community.
We need everyone to sound the alarm. Raising awareness about the issue is critical.
There are other ways you can get involved. Volunteer with a meals on wheels program. Encourage your church to start an outreach to home-bound older adults. Become a staple at a local nursing home. Nursing home residents are the most isolated group in the U.S. Befriend an older neighbor and encourage others to do the same.