QUESTION: Do you think that people of today “know” God?
ANSWER: In Acts 17:16-32 we find the apostle Paul in Athens Greece with some time on his hands, so he spent this time preaching the gospel. Now, let’s consider that Athens was a city of the world totally given to idolatry—worship of idols. So, Paul could easily see these people needed to be acquainted with the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Therefore, he went about doing exactly that. When the philosophers—fond of wise things, of the city encountered him and his preaching of Christ they asked him to appear before the Areopagus—court of the people, to explain this “new doctrine.”
And Paul, with a love of the truth, knowing it would set them from free from false doctrine and save their souls, along with Christian courage stood before them and said; “For as I passed by, and beheld your devotions, I found an altar with this inscription, TO THE UNKNOWN GOD.
Whom therefore ye ignorantly worship, him declare I unto you” (Acts 17:23 (KJV). For Paul knew; “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him” (Hebrews 11:6 (KJV). Paul fully understood that regardless of whatever apparent good there might be in one’s actions it will not be pleasing to God unless He has authorized it.
He also understood that they needed to believe in the existence of the Almighty God. And, that it is the almighty God that is the “rewarder” of them that seek Him!
So, as I see it; our society has a great need in “knowing” their God. It seems to me that to a great many souls our God is “unknown” in some shape, form or fashion. Therefore, with that in mind let’s spend a little time thinking on the things that Paul taught the Athenians about our God:
1. God is Lord of heaven and earth (v 24). We are also taught in Genesis 17:1 that God is almighty and we should walk before Him in righteousness.
2. He does not dwell in a temple made with hands (v 24). The Bible is clear in 1 Cor 3:16 that God dwells in the Church of Christ on earth—a spiritual and divine Kingdom of God.
3. He is not in need of man’s service (v 25). We also learn in Romans 11:34 that it would be foolish for man not knowing the immeasurable mind of God to even think that he could advise God on anything.
4. He is our Creator (vs 26-28). Furthermore Isaiah 40:26 tells us that no man on earth has or ever will be able to account for each and every star of the night as God does.
5. He possesses divine nature (v 29). Again, we hear Paul say, in 1 Timothy 1:17, that as a result of God’s gracious and divine nature we as His creatures should glorify and praise Him for His never-ending mercy.
6. He is the judge of the world (vs 30-31)! The psalmist said it well in Psalms 96:10 when he told us that the whole world should understand that God, not manmade idols, must be recognized as King and Ruler of the world, and that He would rule the world righteously!
Paul said God wants; “And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent” (Acts 17:30 (KJV).
Are you willing to honestly and sincerely examine your life and repent where you find it wrond with the Bible?
