Today as one travels through the decomposing and crumbling town of Pressmen’s Home, it’s hard to believe the glorious Christmas holidays that were once celebrated at this fabled place in Happy Valley with such joy, pride and in historic grand style.
The Pressmen’s Home Yuletide tradition began in December of 1836 when the first owner of the property, Colonel James Richards hosted a grand Christmas ball to celebrate the building of his elaborate plantation style home near the later celebrated red and white sulphur springs.
Boughs of Holly, Pine and Spruce were hung throughout the house and all eight fireplaces were a blaze. The lighted whale oil chandeliers in every room and wax candles in all the windows created a Christmas Carol like atmosphere.
Outside snow was falling as visitors arrived in horse drawn sleighs and wagons. Later that night a large Yule log was burned in the meadow as guests skated on a nearby frozen farm pond. Whiskey spiked wassail flowed like water. On a hillside nearby the men folks would entertain themselves with anvil shooting.
This was done by filling the holes in an anvil with gun powder and igniting a fuse causing the anvil to explode 200 feet into the air. The explosion could be heard from miles away. Excellent food and music of the day were provided as guests dressed in their holiday finery danced and made merry until dawn.
The much anticipated “Mistletoe Ball”
In later years when the Colonels daughter Harriet Richards Hale and her husband Philipp inherited the property they opened the much acclaimed “Hale Springs Resort”.
Like Colonel Richards, the Hale’s also hosted an annual December event which became known as the much anticipated “Mistletoe Ball” The posh Christmas party was the social event of the season and prominent guests would arrive in Rogersville by train from as far away as Atlanta and Baton Rouge and travel to the resort by horse drawn surrey.
Several days before the event the Hale servants would search the hills and hollows for mistletoe and shoot it out of the tree with a shot gun. Large cedar and fir trees were dragged in by mule drawn sleds and decorated with imported glass blown ornaments and lighted candles.
Bouquets of mistletoe and bitter sweet were hung above doorways and in alcoves where lover’s young and old alike could steal a kiss or two. Buttered rum and eggnog were served with ginger bread and Prince of Wales cake.
Holidays at the Hale Springs resort provided memories that were cherished by guests for years to come. In the late 1800’s, the yearly Mistletoe ball at Hale Springs was replaced by the annual Saint Nicolas Ball.
Greenery and brilliant colored lights
In 1909 the resort had fallen into bankruptcy and was purchased by International Printing Pressmen and Assistants Union President George L. Berry for use as Union headquarters. In 1911 the first convention was held at Pressmen’s Home and also the first Christmas party was held at the large luxury hotel on the hill.
As the town became more established more buildings were erected such as a trade school, an administration building, a general store, a four star hotel, a sanatorium and an American Legion building. The Clinch field mercantile company ran a general store for the head quarters.
There residents and guests could buy oranges, apples, candy and all kinds of Christmas foods and items. In 1928 Berry Castle was built at the lower end of Pressmen’s Home and in the early days grand Christmas parties were held there. Every room in the 30 room mansion was decorated with greenery and brilliant colored lights.
In the large sunken living room a 25 foot decorated fir tree cut from Biltmore Estate in North Carolina and transferred by train, towered under the 30 foot cathedral ceiling. The large lit fireplace at the end of the room and the pine entwined Tiffany chandeliers completed the Yule tide picture.
Over 300 people would often attend these elegant and exclusive Christmas celebrations at the Berry residence. Guests included many prominent Tennesseans including Cordell Hull, Estes Kefauver and Sergeant Alvin York to name a few. In later years the castle was the scene of many memorable children’s Christmas parties.
Beginning in June, Major Berry’s wife Marie would solicit donations from wealthy union members in New York and Chicago so poor Stone Mountain and Pressmen’s Home school children could have a memorable Christmas.
On the 21st of each December kids and teachers from both schools would walk to Berry Castle for holiday festivities they would not soon forget. As the children gathered around the enormous Christmas tree, Santa Clause would make his entrance and descend the grand staircase. Each child received clothes, a pair of shoes, a toy, candy and refreshments. For many of the children it was the nicest Christmas they would ever have.
Dozens of poinsettias decorated the altar
In the early days Christmas parties were held at the T.B Sanatorium and for many patients in that home away from home this was their only holiday celebration. In later years Christmas events were held on the fourth floor of the million dollar trade school.
Through the years the holidays were celebrated all over Pressmen’s Home. At the Memorial Chapel holly and red candles decorated the windows and dozens of poinsettias decorated the altar.
The chapel’s Carillion bells echoed beautiful Christmas music throughout the valley and at night the fountain in the courtyard was illuminated with multi-colored lights.
The Pressauna Tavern was also decorated, as was the double lane promenade in front of the hotel. On cold evenings during the holidays carolers would stroll around to all the buildings and residences.
The Christmas spirit was abundant throughout especially on those special Christmases when it snowed. Then many of the town’s children would sleigh ride, build snowmen and make snow cream. Pressmen’s Home even printed its own Christmas cards.
Those certianly were wonderful days for all those who lived there and amazing memories for others to cherish and share with families and friends. After all this is a season to reminisce and reflect.
To each and every one of my readers, I wish you a memory filled Merry Christmas and a history making New Year.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com