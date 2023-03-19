I grew up in a day, most homes in Rogersville had gardens in the back yard and most families put up, canned or froze most of what they ate all winter.
What appears to be beautiful homes built on spacious double lots are simply a reminder of a day most families raised most of what they ate.
We had a big garden and my dad prided himself in piling it high with mulch. Every fall my brother and I would rake the neighbors leaves which dad would grind and compost and which kept out most of the weeds. Looking back, I long for some of those summer meals when the garden was just coming in.
Matilda Beal had a delivery route selling milk and another farm family brought us eggs every week. Friends of the family provided other missing things we didn’t raise.
In the fall the hillsides were richly blessed with farm families cooking molasses or making apple or pear butters over open fires outside. Those sources of smoke rising in the hollars became social gathering spots.
My grandpa had an orchard with over 100 fruit trees. Some apples came ripe in the spring, some the summer and some in the fall. He also had a variety of cherry trees, the delicious dark red cherries, the tart bright red ones for pies, and a delicious yellow cherries I’ve not seen since then. Oh, and the biggest best tasting pears.
Our family included my dad and two brothers owned the Rogersville Milling Company. We made flour and cornmeal, but also ground local farmer’s ear corn and added ingredients to mix a custom feed for them. We were able to serve about 60 farmers a day grinding ear corn piled in the bed of their pickup trucks. Even at an early age, I remember what seemed to be about 20% of them were in their 90’s,
When asking my dad why they seemed to live longer and were healthier than the general population I observed in a couple of other places I worked, he simply explained it was due to their hard work and good eating, meaning they grew most of what they ate.
Most all of them had large gardens and I remember even from being a youngster, the many conversations I heard as they came in the office. They said “the way things are going, there would be a day people wouldn’t know how to raise a garden anymore.” Even during that time, they were leery of foods saturated with ingredients that no one could pronounce.
Dad, as he reached the age of 101, attributed much of his life and the long lives of our farm community to “right-living” which included eating good food, working hard, and their deep faith in God.
Fast Forward 40 years. Jake Jacobs, owner of the Amis Farm, began holding meetings for new people who were moving into our community. I was privileged to attend some of those meetings and one of the common denominators for the reason most of them found us and moved here was to live more simply and go back enjoy a time of those rich traditions of gardening, canning, freezing and drying fruits and vegetables.
Jack Parker is one of those people who have moved here who has a doctorate degree in soil science. Many of our new neighbors like Jack come with the expertise to rekindle the excitement of plowing up part of our back yards, planting and harvesting once again. Due to new technology, residents are actually learning to grow more in less space.
Tomatoes are something anyone can raise in most local soils. Grainger County is famous for its tomatoes. Once ripe, tomatoes can be canned, made into soups, the base for salsas and a host of other foods that will last through the winter for delicious meals.
The Homesteaders is just one group that meets regularly exchanging ideas, learning what each other intend to grow or raise (cattle, hogs, or chickens) and exchange overages with each other. They bring the latest skills and sciences to the table.
Included in gardening and living more simply is a new focus on holistic medicine. I met an Indian at one of Jake Jacob’s “Pow-Wow’s” who has become a good friend. He stated to me that he learned from his ancestors that there is something just under our feet that will cure every disease known to man, if we knew how to use it. More and more people are turning back the clock to a time when local residents used natural and home remedies for basic illnesses. Local practitioners can help point the way to supplements, pure foods, herbs and roots to keep our bodies healthy far into the future.
We mentioned hard work, good eating, but our ancestors were people of deep faith. I lived in the home of Dr. Joseph Rogers Walker for 20 years, the grandson of our founder Joseph Rogers. There was a room in the house with articles and memorabilia about him. It was said he was often called out at night in horse and buggy to attend to a patient they feared would die.
Dr. Walker would get to the home do all he could medically for the patient, bow on his knees beside the bed and pray through the night. It was recorded according to one article “that in the morning both of them would get up and go about their business.”
Yes, we might have left the old ways, but we don’t have to stay gone. Scripture tells us to return to the old paths. We can turn those back yards into gardens, get a little dirt under our nails, and begin eating our way to health once again.