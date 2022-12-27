I want to take time in this column to THANK all those who have donated, volunteered, or given cans of food to their child’s food drive which was ultimately directed to one of Of One Accord’s food pantries. Thank you for helping us end a very successful year.
Thank all of you too for our many neighbors who have brought donations to the thrift store which pays the over-head for the many programs so your donations go directly to the families you specified.
For 35 years Of One Accord has been a community teamwork effort. It’s success has primarily has been due to both God’s grace and the compassion and strength of our local community through your volunteer efforts and financial support.
It has grown to be a massive effort, but as we get to this time of year, we want to express our most genuine thanks to all of you.
By the time this article is published Christmas for the Children will have sponsored 37 separate parties and I attend as many as possible taking photos and spiriting Ho-Ho-Ho to all the kids. 1,318 children were served this year.
The holiday season actually starts with a 1,450 family food box distribution in November then the Christmas season begins to open.
These parties are my favorite time of year. Our staff makes fun of my Santa hat and Christmas cheers but all of us greatly enjoy these parties and seeing the glow in children’s eyes during the activities and the time gifts are distributed. Some parties have a Christian magician, some a few clowns, others a skit or Christmas pageant, but all designed to bring joy to all that attend.
I can walk in a room filled with kids and pull up the “official” naughty and nice list on my phone which has been amazingly accurate this year. Johnny has been nice over the last couple of weeks, but he needs to pick up his room more and practice saying yes mam and yes sir to his mom or dad. Susie, is on the nice list, with only some bad marks for the year but she too needs to share more and remember to brush her teeth before going to bed.
On Saturday, the 18th, 1,100 Christmas food boxes were distributed. Each box contained all the makings for a delicious traditional Christmas dinner with family, including rolls, pumpkin pie and a variety of meat items. (Meat was very difficult to get this year)
With the help of Heritage Lites, TWRA officials, and some other groups, a line of traffic backed all the way out Washington Street, then up to Broadway was contained in the Shepherd Center’s parking lot in just a little over an hour. That is incredible. Thanks to everyone that helped.
Through Americans Helping Americans, many of the items we give as Christmas are donated and food boxes are already on hand to do distributions in both Hawkins and Hancock Counties in mid-January.
Let me offer a hearty (albeit belated) Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all of you this season and throughout the coming year.