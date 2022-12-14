I love the little cartoon clip where Charlie Brown has disappointed his friends with a very tiny, plain, sickly Christmas tree. After being made fun of, Charlie Brown looks upwards asking the question, “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?”.
A very meek voiced Linus spoke up saying, “hey Charlie Brown, I can tell you what Christmas is all about.” He followed his statement by reading the story of the announcement of the birth of Jesus to a group of shepherd’s just outside the town of Bethlehem. He then stepped over to Charlie Brown stating, “that’s what Christmas is all about.”
The problem in America many of us face is being so occupied with schedules and appointments, the simplicity of this story just passes over our heads. We are so consumed with lights and trees and decorations, and parties and shopping and wrapping and..and.. that we miss this simple but profound reason we celebrate Christmas. That first Christmas, there were angels that heralded the greatest event that has ever happened in this world, God’s gift to mankind, was the birth of his son to a teenage virgin mother.
This wasn’t just any birth. It was a marriage of heaven and earth. The same God that created the Universe and everything in it, the same God that created Adam and Eve in his likeness, now is going to come to live here in human flesh. This Messiah born through a virgin would be 100% man, tempted just as all of us are tempted, but he would also be 100% God, who could withstand any temptation.
The world had become separated from God through sin. Jesus would come and pay the price for sin, DEATH. Jesus would live without ever committing a sin and freely offer his life to carry our sins upon himself to pay our sin debt. That is pretty big stuff.
Why, you ask would God do that? Because when the Bible says we are created in God’s image, that means there are characteristics we have that come directly from God. God has the capability to love. Our little love is a mirror of God’s unfathomable love, a love that would send his only son to die for total strangers,
This Father’s love for us his creation, designed a way we could get total forgiveness for our sin, be reconnected with God and with heaven and have Father God build a place just for us to live on the other side of our last breath here on earth.
Just a fantasy of a deranged mind you say. Sadly, it’s not. Why sadly? Because I have died twice and I experienced just enough of there to know that 1 minute after we breathe our last, we all will be believers in God’s amazing plan for his creation. Unfortunately Jesus clearly said, eternity is not multiple choice. Jesus is the only way to heaven. We can’t make our own way to get in. And generically believing there is something to every religion out there, just doesn’t work.
There is only one plan and Jesus is it. If Jesus then is the only way to heaven, then his entrance was the most important event in the world except when he carried our sins and died. That means this season is not just a generic happy holiday. No, it’s the birth of the Messiah of the World. He really is Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace, prophesied of him 700 years before by Isaiah. His birth really should have split time, before his birth (BC) and after his birth (AD).
He is not a myth, not a fairy tale and where another Christmas character is fictitious, Jesus is true, God’s plan is real and our first breath in the next world will prove it all out. You ask, what’s the point? The point is to encourage non-believers to search out this Messiah. At Jesus birth, both shepherd’s and wise men searched him out and found him. Search him out on your own, believe in him and let him show you what Christmas is all about.