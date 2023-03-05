I wanted to share in this column why I believe Asbury and these other places are in real revival, and if they are what to expect next?
According to the Barna Group, roughly 70% of high school students who enter college as professing Christians, will leave with little to no faith. These students usually don’t return to faith, even after graduation. (Jan 29, 2022)
When I graduated high school in 1967, I wanted to get away from the house and feel like I controlled my life. I put in an application at a university and worked that summer at the National Scout Ranch in New Mexico. To my dismay, I returned to learn my parents cancelled my request and had signed me up for a Christian College instead. It seemed they learned the university I wanted to attend was one of the top ten party schools in America and wanted to spend their money more wisely.
While I had joined a church earlier in life, it was at the Christian College, I came to a real faith with Jesus Christ, I believe as a result of a praying mom. I thank my parents every day of my life for a decision and their prayers that affects my eternity.
I have more than one friend, however, who sent children to “secular” schools that graduated with ideals diametrically opposite than their “God-fearing”, “Church-going” parents. And while some 30% will retain their faith, the statistics are 7 out of 10 will loose their faith.
The purpose of this column is not to bash schools, nor direct parents to search for another school, but rather to introduce the only answer for our schools and our nation and that is Jesus. We in our community and our nation should be on the verge of desperation to see a nation and a generation that are falling away from God- to turn back to Him.
Over the last decades, there has been mounting prayer movements, 3 wk and 4 wk times of fasting as state or national prayer groups have spent time repenting, fasting and crying out to God for Him to show up as He has done sovereignly at appointed times in the past few hundred years and changed entire nations.
A revival is a move of a sovereign God that comes often suddenly and impacts the lives of people as recently at Asbury. But out of revivals, a nation sometimes is privileged to see the lives of those so impacted that they impact and change the culture around them. That’s when revival effort becomes an Awakening.
It all begins with prayer. And while lots and lots of people have prayed and fasted, a real outbreak can generally be tracked to just a handful of people. The 1st Great Awakening in America is tracked back to Jonathan Edwards. The Welsh Revival credited to Evan Roberts and the Hebrides Revival to the two Smith sisters.
How exciting it was for me to hear a lady from Maylasia testify on February 12th at Asbury’s Chapel to the students, that her and her husband had such a burden for America that he quit his job and moved to America where they found a place in Wilmore, Ky and had prayed for revival day and night for 3 years. Whether his prayers are the turning point, or only a part, we know God answers prayer.
My question is how hungry are we to see revival here in East Tennessee? Do we want to see God permeate and transform our community. Statistics are 85% of our county was not in church last Sunday. It appears we need it and now is the time.
If revival is precipitated by prayer and hunger, how much prayer in our local churches could we find to have evidence of the hunger? I can testify there are a growing number, but my encouragement today is an opportunity to cultivate more.
Asbury in 1970 experienced a revival that God used to sweep across the nation to thousands of churches and 130 college campus. I personally talked to a faculty member that told me he was there and this move of God was much, much deeper initially in the students and tens of thousands of hungry people more attended this time.
That should tell us God doesn’t mean it to stop, but “just-might” be fixing to launch it across the nation. I believe we need it here. I believe we have people in our community desperate for it. Now might be God’s invitation to “JOIN HIM IN HIS WORK” to pray like never before we don’t miss it. This just might be our “day of visitation” and we never know how short the window is that God will give us.
Too many of us have heard so much about God’s judgment or punishment for our sins, maybe for a few weeks, we could just focus on the encouraging possibilities of revival, “if” we gather in our churches and community places across our county and simply let God know our hunger and need through prayer.
I learned a long time ago to say, “Lord, I can’t, only You can.” Our politics, policies, churches, studies, and programs haven’t seemed to be the answer. Maybe what we need is simply coming together, admitting in prayer together, we can’t. Even collectively we can’t, but “if” we turned it over to God, telling Him, we believe He can, maybe He will. We repent for trying without praying, without seeking Him and His discernment, strength, wisdom and direction and put Him to the test if He won’t come and as II Chronicles says, heal our prayers, forgive our sin and heal our land.
In the next few weeks, there will be churches who have attended that begin to advertise their sanctuaries will be open for prayer, all as a result of Asbury and as an expectation God could do it here. Please take advantage of these opportunities and if you are hungry, just let God know.