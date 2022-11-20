It’s easy for me to get caught up in the moment in certain situations.
Even at my age, I can still be pretty excitable.
When I was booking our plane tickets for the New York trip, I hovered over the first class button for several minutes.
I wanted to pull the trigger, but I couldn’t — mainly because it was only a 2-hour trip. I figured it made more sense to save that for a longer flight.
However, there was another option.
Bulkhead seats.
Kim and I had bulkhead seats on an 8-hour flight once.
It was glorious. The legroom was from hither to yon. If I’d had a tennis racket, I could’ve used the bulkhead for a practice wall and worked on my backhand.
I haven’t played tennis in years, but I’ll bet my backhand isn’t any worse now than it was when I was in my prime.
Anyway, for 15 bucks a seat, it was a no brainer. Give me 120 minutes of leg stretching.
That’s 13 cents a minute. You can’t beat that.
Fast forward to departure day.
When we boarded the plane, I started looking for that magical divider we would be sitting on the other side of as I walked down the aisle.
Looking, looking, looking.
No bulkhead.
Instead, the guy in front of me already had his seat reclined.
You know the type.
It was aggravating, but it wasn’t a huge deal.
Kim once told me my superpower was my ability to put up with more than most people can put up with.
I would show you my cape, but it’s at the cleaners.
Even though it wasn’t a big deal, I filed a case with the airline anyway. I’m not going to rat out the airline because they’ve been very accommodating to us over the years.
In the email, I merely asked how I would be reimbursed.
I was expecting them to say, “we’ll credit your account,” or “here’s a check.”
I would’ve also accepted “here are some almonds.”
Instead, 18 days later I got a 622-word reply, which was mostly illegible.
After reading it three or four times, I came to the conclusion that the person was using a template but neglected to delete the prompts.
For instance, a heading before one paragraph said, “passenger had no advance seating request.” The next paragraph began with, “passenger had an advance seating request.”
The person then typed some mumbo-jumbo after both prompts, which made no sense whatsoever, because she was arguing both points.
Don’t you feel sorry for her husband.
Here’s what another — I’ll go on and call it a sentence — said, word for word.
“If you are traveling with a service animal or has [sic] a fused leg — requests the bulkhead seat, we will honor that request.”
Sorry for being a grammar snob, but come on.
And in the interest of covering their tail assemblies, the email then said, “…we do not have sufficient information to determine whether a violation of 14CFR, Part 382 occurred.” I now know this is the Federal code which prohibits discrimination of passengers with disabilities.
And they told me how to contact the Department of Transportation.
If someone would’ve just read my two-sentence email, we could’ve left the government out of it.
I just wanted to work on my backhand.
