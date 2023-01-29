Children and adults alike enjoy Halloween, and celebrate it with gusto. It’s the one day each year where it’s perfectly acceptable to dress up in sometimes outlandish costumes and pretend to be something or someone else for a while.
We wear costumes, capes, wigs, and makeup, and occasionally masks.
The next day we go back to being ourselves again. We go back to work or school, wearing our own clothing and our everyday makeup. But oftentimes we’re still wearing a mask. Not one that is obvious when people look at us, of course, but a mask nonetheless.
The website www.historyofmasks.net describes masks as being used for protection, disguise, entertainment or ritual practices. The masks and costumes we wear for Halloween definitely fit the last two categories, while our everyday masks are primarily worn for the first two reasons.
When doing some research about masks for this column, I read a blog post by Tina Williamson titled “5 Masks We Wear and Why We Should Take Them Off.” Ms. Williamson listed the five types of masks we wear as the positive mask, the strength mask, the intellectual mask, the nice mask, and the grumpy mask. She, too, points out that some masks are worn for protection and some are for disguise.
I am definitely not a psychologist, but I try to look around at other people and learn from them, so I’ve come up with my own five categories of masks. I’m still on the fence about whether or not we should take them off.
The first category is our work mask. This one looks different for different people and jobs, and sometimes we wear more than one. Some need their masks to appear very professional and knowledgeable so that others will take them seriously and believe in their abilities. Doctors and accountants are particularly fond of these. Customer service workers (hopefully) put on their pleasant, helpful masks at work. The “duck-pond mask” is a common one used in the workplace, too, to make the surface look calm and smooth while the feet are pedaling furiously to keep up.
The second category is the mask we sometimes wear for our spouse or significant other, commonly called the “no, it’s fine, really” mask. It’s not intended to be deceptive. It’s just the one we put on when he really wants to watch a TV show that we don’t or suggests that restaurant we don’t particularly like but are willing to go to because she just loves their shrimp scampi. This mask can be extremely handy when furniture shopping as well.
The third category is the mask we reserve for church, our “Sunday-go-to-meetin’-mask.” It’s often the cleanest mask we have, either because we try very hard to keep it that way, or because church service is the only time we take it out of the box. We also have a portable version that we keep in our pocket that I call our “grocery-store-aisle” mask.
The fourth type of mask is the one we wear with our friends. It’s the one that fits the best and is most comfortable. It’s most like our real face, and often times is only required to appear strong when our friends need our strength and supportive when they need our support, even if we don’t agree with their choices. If we’re one of the lucky ones, this mask and our spouse mask are very similar and practically interchangeable.
The fifth category is our social media/internet presence mask, a larger and more detailed version of the “grocery-store-aisle-mask.” This one shows a face to the world that we hope will make people think that our lives are everything we want them to be. The irony is that by showing our on-screen friends what we want them to believe about us, we are also demonstrating what means the most to us.
Incidentally, this particular mask seems to have a see-through feature that pops up when attached to a computer keyboard and allows others to see what’s behind the mask by reading the words that are typed, so it should be used with caution.
Should we remove all our masks and show our true faces to the world at all times? In an ideal world where people were not as judgmental as we seem to be, that might work. If we didn’t insist on labeling everyone or were more open to differing opinions, it might be possible. Even then, though, some decorum is still necessary.
My Aunt Grace would say that dirty laundry still belongs in the washing machine, not in public. I think we’d still need to put on a mask occasionally, simply because we love someone and don’t want to hurt their feelings. And to keep in practice for next Halloween.
Greeneville native Paige Mengel is a Tusculum College alumna, CPA, arts admirer and business coordinator of Greeneville Theatre Guild. Contact her at paigemengel@gmail.com