Fifty years ago, you rarely heard of someone celebrating a 100th birthday. But today, as many as half of five-year-olds can expect to live to 100 years.
The U.S. is currently home to about 100,000 centenarians and this number is projected to swell to over 500,000 by 2060. Although the exact number is unknown, Northeast Tennessee is home to a growing number of centenarians.
Last January, an initiative called the Century Club of Northeast Tennessee was launched to honor local residents who are 100 years and older. Members in the club receive a letter of greetings from the Governor as well as a matted certificate of recognition from the Century Club.
They also receive cards during birthdays and holidays. The club is open to residents in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington County.
In its first year, the Century Club recognized 35 centenarians. Eight of the honorees are WWII veterans. The three oldest centenarians have a combined age of 320 years. The Century Club also inducted 18 newly minted centenarians. These ‘youngsters’ all celebrated their 100th birthdays in 2022.
Many of these individuals are still very active in the community and have so much wisdom to share. What practical advice do these individuals give about living a long life? The answer is simple: eat a healthy diet, keep moving, avoid bad habits, love others and practice kindness.
It is important to maintain a positive outlook on life and never give up. If you sit down, don’t sit down for too long or you may never get back up. Don’t be afraid of a little (or a lot of) hard work. Spend time with family and friends and God. Smile and laugh often! Each of us can enrich our daily lives by following this advice.
The Century Club is grateful for the support shown by the community in helping to identify individuals across Northeast Tennessee. Their goal is to welcome at least 50 new members into the club in 2023.
Living to 100 years is a remarkable accomplishment and the Century Club needs your help to pay tribute to these individuals. If you know someone who will turn 100 or is already 100 years or older, tell them about the Century Club of Northeast Tennessee or better yet help them register.
Those who would like to recognize a centenarian can visit our website at www.centuryclubnetn.com and complete a Centenarian Recognition Request Form or call me at 423-401-5000.