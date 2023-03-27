Editor’s Note: As women’s History Month comes to an end this week, here is the one local resident’s memories of a woman in his family who witnessed a lot of history, and played a significant role in his life.
Randy Travis performed a song throughout the 1990s entitled “I Thought He Walked on Water”. It was about a beloved grandfather that died when the songwriter was 9 years old. Everytime I hear that song, it reminds me of the elders in my own family that made an impact on me as a child.
One of those people was my Aunt Nell. And, boy, did I think that she walked on water.
Nellie Pearl Roach was born in 1907, the third of four children. She was my great-great aunt. She was 4’9” tall and she was a firecracker. She was spunky, funny, loving, and born well before her time. She never married and she was a professional woman.
She retired from the Farm Bureau in Rutledge, Tennessee. By the time I was born, she was 78 years old. She had lived through 5 major wars, the Great Depression, and the advent of personal computers. She had an impact on me that lasts to this day in regards to one specific practice in my life. She is the first adult that I remember watching vote.
My father was called on to drive my Aunt Nell to the polls. She never acquired her driver’s license, so if she had to run errands, someone had to drive her. My dad and I went to her house to pick her up and I remember helping her to the car.I had to be small, around 7 years old.
She smelled like orange Certs and perfume and her hair was short, gray, and teased on the top of her head.We didn’t know at the time that she had breast cancer. She suffered silently with it and never told anyone. She walked with very short, proud strides. It wasn’t until I became an adult that I realized how much of an impact she had on me.
There was a time in Aunt Nell’s life that, had she been of age (women could vote before she was of age), she could not have voted. Prior to the ratification of the 19th amendment in 1919, women were not allowed to cast a vote in federal elections, and most state and local elections. In the U.S., some areas allowed women to vote, but not Tennessee.
Until my aunt was 12 years old, women were expected to embrace the traditional idea of a woman, and politics was an enterprise better left to males. So, when it came time to vote, my Aunt Nell would climb in the car with someone that could drive, go to the polling place, and take part in a practice that millions of women in her mother’s generation, and some just slightly older than her, could not do prior to 1919.
On June 4, 2019, America celebrated 100 years of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed the right to vote to women. My Aunt Nell, and so many other women of her generation and before, understood how fragile one’s right to be heard could be. Many of them voted knowing that they had once been told they couldn’t, solely based on their gender.
For me, it brings into focus why I should take this task seriously. I have not always lived up to her legacy as I should have in my adult life. However, it has become important to me when I think of how many have fought and died for a right that I walk passively into a polling location to participate in.
I can still remember that day well, though I was only 7. She wore a colorful shirt that was fashionable with 80 year old women during that time and a purse was draped over her forearm. I watched my little aunt walk proudly into the polling center. With a history of unequal treatment behind her, and a guarantee of the right to have her voice heard, she might as well have stood 6 foot tall.
Jason Roach is a former K-12 history teacher and currently serves as a Hawkins County Commissioner and principal at Rogersville Middle School.