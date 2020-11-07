I know my limitations.
I can change a light switch, but I cannot install a breaker. I can carry a tune, but I would never subject you to listening to me sing. I can do all kinds of math in my head, but I never took calculus.
Mental math. Yes, that’s my talent. Abracadabra.
And until last week, I thought I was perfectly capable of buying jeans.
That turned out not to be the case.
I don’t have to try on jeans anymore before I buy them. I always get the same style and size. I’ve been wearing the same style and size for several years.
It’s not often that I actually buy any. I’m not too rough on them. And nowadays, the worse they look, the more they look like they came right off the shelf.
Still, I do like to try and buy jeans that at least look like they didn’t participate in the Normandy invasion.
Back when I was a kid, we all wore Tuf Nut jeans. They were navy blue with reinforced knees and were as stiff as a board. You could lean them up against the wall.
I’m not an advocate of going back to the Tuf Nut days by any means. But something between them and the way the average pair looks would be fine with me.
During my latest shopping experience I found one pair that would do fairly quickly. And not too long after that, I found another.
Bingo. Case closed for at least 18 months.
I wore the first pair, and they fit exactly the way they should fit.
The day I pulled out the second new pair to wear for the first time, I knew something was wrong as soon as I touched them.
They were stretchy.
Now I don’t mind a little give. (Are you listening, Tuf Nut?)
But this is ridiculous.
They might as well be one size fits all, like a knit skull cap or a pair of socks. Don’t we have clothing sizes for a reason?
Though I haven’t tried, I have no doubt whatsoever I will be able to put them on and take them off without ever unbuttoning them.
Maybe the fire department could invest in some to speed up their response time.
And when I wear them, they just feel… wrong for lack of a better word.
I mean comfort is one thing, but I think I would enjoy a kilt more than this.
They have no backbone, no will, no character. They’re a pushover.
They’re yoga jeans for heaven’s sake.
I could shoplift a piano.
Maybe I could start a Saturday morning kids’ show and call it “The Misadventures of Mr. Rubberpants.”
I thought about taking them back, but oh, no. Just like a 9-year-old, I tore the tags off before I ever put them on.
But in my defense, I wasn’t expecting them to fit like long johns.
And here’s what I predict. I will never get the first stain on them. My phone will never rub a hole in the back pocket. They will never get frayed around the back of the hem.
They will be indestructible. They will last forever.
And if I know me, I’ll wear them forever.
