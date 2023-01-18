In recent weeks many county residents, taxpayers actually, have asked my opinion on the proposed purchase of the vacant bank building in Church Hill.
During the holidays that proposed purchase appeared to be the most popular topic locally, even superseding what Santa was bringing everyone. So, here is my opinion, my opinion only.
Do as you will, but time’s a’wastin, to speak to those to whom you have given the power of your vote. And, don’t forget for future reference, here where voter turnout is embarrassingly low, those who don’t vote are as responsible for who is in office as are the actual voters.
(Sort of off topic, I wonder why the bank didn’t open in that building since the population in the east end of the county is almost triple the population in Rogersville. I haven’t heard that addressed, though it may have been.)
My gratitude goes to the Budget Committee members who requested a professional inspection of the building. That was something any savvy buyer would have done, something that would have been required by a lending institution, but optional if a buyer has cash for the purchase and is not concerned with the building’s condition or cost of repairs.
Bentley’s is a very professional and reputable company with no local ties of which I am aware, so I trust their report. They are not going to put their reputation on the line for any personal favor. Based on events that have occurred around here, I take comfort in that.
Here’s a little lesson for those of you who may not be familiar with reading inspection reports. The reports have several categories into which the inspection is sorted.
The two with which we should concern ourselves are Marginal and Defective. In the report on the building, there are Marginal items I could fix myself, such as an outlet which had a missing cover. 97 cents at WalMart. There. Fixed. But there are Marginal items which require research and pricing. Grading is needed for correct depth and slope for drainage.
Sealant on the windows is failing. Outside air conditioning unit works but is past manufacturer’s stated lifetime. Utility room heating works but is past manufacturer’s stated lifetime. Utility room water heater works but is past manufacturer’s stated lifetime.
The most serious Defective item is the roof. Hawkins County government is famous for defective roofs. Frankly, I’ve never understood why contractors or insurance companies haven’t been made to pony up on these issues, but it seems they never have been.
Also on the Defective list is the front corner light which has exposed wired and broken conduit. There have been leaks in the ladies’ room and the kitchenette which Bentley’s say were dry at the time of inspection but reveal a “fungus” which needs to be removed.
And the vinyl flooring in the conference room is buckled, probably from a previous leak, and needs repaired. That item on the report has the poLtential to lead to thoughts of replacing all that flooring, which would be a major expense.
Please be aware that any individual project not held under $50,000 by the Budget Committee requires an engineer or architect “project manager,” whose normal fee is 10% of the project’s cost. Ergo, a wise commission would break down all repairs and renovations into segments under $50,000, as far as possible.
I am for the purchase of the building. It is attractive and well-located but overpriced. It has set unsold for many months, and it was the seller who approached the County, not vice versa, giving the County leverage, and even more leverage with the inspection in hand.
Frankly, were I negotiating for the County, I would ask for all Marginals and Defectives to be repaired, or I would offer a much lower price “as is.” Apparently, buyers aren’t beating down the bank’s doors to grab it up. I’ve been very curious about the who, what, where, why, and how of this possible purchase and have done some research on my own.
Was surprised to find it still is owned by Citizens Bank of Sneedville with no other deed on file, so I am curious as to who actually has the authority to sell the building since Thread Bank is not on a deed for it, that I could locate.
In the meantime two other good options have sold, one practically new. 3411 Highway 11W in Surgoinsville sold for $375,000. It has 2440 square feet, a drive thru window, several separate sections, and a 15,000 square foot paved parking lot. Also in Surgoinsville 3302 Highway 11W sold for $245,000.
It contains three separate spaces, has a new roof, and behind it are 28 storage units which were included in the price. These are the closest comparables to what our Commission is considering. I hope they will negotiate down to a reasonable selling price or to a price that will include the repairs needed.
Since the vote is upon us, I was looking over the weekend at the list of members of the Budget Committee and of the Public Buildings Committee and was somewhat dismayed at the overlap of members.
Budget Committee members are Danny Alvis, Nancy Barker, John Gibson, Josh Gilliam, Tom Kern, Robbie Palmer, and Jason Roach. Only one member of the Public Buildings Committee is different: Nancy Barker, John Gibson, Josh Gilliam, Tom Kern, Robbie Palmer, Jason Roach, and Charlie Thacker.
I keep thinking of the two separate verses in the Book of Proverbs which remind us there is much wisdom in many counsellors. But this decision seems to have fallen into the hands of eight people. I pray they will be wise, understanding this money does not belong to county government, but, instead, to the citizens, of whom they are the servants.