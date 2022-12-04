The Urban Beautification & Historic District Plan designed for Rogersville in 1976 suggested an interesting possibility for the development of an urban park on the grounds of the the Clay-Kenner House.
The plan, which was created by the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington D.C., reads in part, “This large amount of open space is ideal for use as a passive recreation area for visitors in the Historic District.”
Three recommendations were:
1. Landscaping with walking paths, benches, and low level lighting;
2. Off-street parking that would be “adequately screened;”
3. That all paving would be with the same plant-based asphalt suggested for the District streets and off street parking.
The historic building is the joint property of Rogersville City and Hawkins County governments and would be ideal offices for both.
Currently, visitors to our town and county come to contemporary office buildings, undistinguished in design, and woefully lacking in the sort of branding our town and county should emphasize as a part of economic development.
Neither office building is welcoming to visitors or residents, nor does either convey a message as to what our place of residence has to offer.
Five goals were stated in regard to land use:
1. To preserve the Rogersville Historic District for its local, state, and national significance.
2. To provide the facilities needed to support and enhance the District and to serve its workers, residents, and visitors.
3. To guide growth within the District to insure the protection of the special historic and architectural quality that now exists.
4. To eliminate uses that are not compatible with the District and to strengthen controls that will lead to improvement of design and rehabilitation of structures and sites. 5. To realize the true economic potential of the Historic District as a center for visitors and a focal point for cultural activities.
Developers complimented Rogersville’s Historic District for continuing as a living community, devoid of projecting a museum quality.
Our Historic District has all categories: homes, restaurants, retail merchants, businesses, personal services, government offices, art facilities, a library, two museums, two parks.
Yet it has maintained its historic integrity, charm, and character. The new year, 2023, will mark the fiftieth anniversary of the designation of the District, a good time to make it even better.