Hawkins County has abundance of ghost lore and thus it has always been so. From the hills and hollows of the place we call home comes tales of boogers, witches and haints (haunts).
You may not believe in spooks but surely you have heard several ghost yarns in your life time. In past days we gathered around the fire in the winter or huddled on the porch in the summer as the old folks told those scary tales. Crafted storytellers, they could make shivers run up and down your spine.
As children we were told that boogers were the creatures that would carry off misbehaving kids who didn’t mind their parents.. “The booger man is going to get you” was a common threat back then. So be good and listen, here comes a few strange tales from all over the area.
Over in Lee Valley people have seen a creature with a man’s body and a dog’s head. Through the years it has been spotted on the ridges and in the dark woods. Early settlers saw it but the Indians had encountered the dog man for centuries. Some have even heard its spine tingling cries. Where it came from or why it roams only that region of the County remains a mystery.
Just down the road on Byrd creek there is a house no one can live in. Built in the 1970’s it is a relatively modern dwelling. The owner has tried to sell or rent it but to no avail. Tenants have reported seeing strange sights and hearing unusual sounds. Many have fled in terror never to return.
Today the house sets empty waiting for its next victim. Over in Alum Well residents have reported seeing Charlie Baker’s Headless man. The Specter walks from Spires Chapel to Sculpture Springs Valley.
Charlie often told stories of seeing the headless man and said he was a soldier killed during the Civil War. Just up the valley is an empty cabin haunted by Miss Byrd’s ghost. She died in the 1960’s and since then strange happenings have been reported.
Such as voices, lights coming on in the middle of the night and a sewing machine that mysteriously starts sewing. In nearby Pressmen’s Home there is another haunted residence. Mamie Sizemore went to bed here in 1936 after a long hard moving day. In the middle of the night she was awoken by a cat rubbing against her back purring and scratching. She would knock it off and it would hop back on the bed.
All of a sudden she rose up and exclaimed “Holy Smoke we don’t have a cat!” She let out a scream and it ran under the bed. Mary turned on the lights but no trace of that cat was ever found and there was no way it could have gotten out side.
Mamie would often here someone walking on the roof but when she would go outside to look there wouldn’t be anything. Needless to say she didn’t live there long. The early settlers feared witches and this superstition carried into future generations. Witches it was thought could conjure up the dead and cast hexes.
If a witch was angry at you she could cause your cow to give sour milk. Old timers would burn salt in the fireplace to drive away witches or to keep them from coming down the chimney.
This also works for ghosts. It was thought that the seventh daughter born on Christmas Day processed mysterious witch like powers. Among the Cherokee twins were preferably chosen for a career as witches. If a broom is laid across the door way witches won’t cross it. A circle of salt will also ward them off. In Stanley Valley there is a place known as Combs Hollow.
Here there are several peculiar piles of stones. Among these is the grave of EH Combs a man who was warned by a local witch not to build his cabin there. The house was struck by lightning and Combs was burned alive in the fire. Today hunters do not venture into this neck of the woods due to the sound of footsteps echoing through the hollow.
Just up the road the ghost of a murdered moonshiner is said to haunt Housewright Hollow. A specter of a young woman long since dead is often seen at the Jenny Lynd gate on Cave Springs road.
A ghost of a little girl named Mary Belle is said to haunt an antebellum house on highway 113. Night time fishermen on Thorpe’s Chapel road are often frightened off by a ghostly wagon train. The MS Looney hose on Carters Valley road is said to be haunted. In the 1920’s a skull was found near the residence. Phantom Indians have often been seen on the old trails at Phipps Bend possible remnants of an ancient civilization long since gone.
There are also unexplained occurrences at Bellamy’s Store and the Jubilee Gallery in Surgoinsville. At both places there have been strange voices and the apparitions of women. At Jubilee there is also the spirit of a man.
Other haunted places over the years have included the Kyle House, Taylor Funeral home, Swift College Boys dormitory, Amis House, Gouldy Hollow, Butcher’s Valley, Galbraith Springs, Marble Hall woods, Longs Bend, Sensabaugh Tunnel, Rotherwood Mansion and Rosemont to name only a few.
Now you need never be afraid of ghosts if one heeds this simple advice. If you see a ghost coming toward you at night, say “What in the name of the Father, Son and Holy Ghost are you doing here?” and it will go away and if it doesn’t run! Happy Halloween!
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com