Many people in Hawkins County are familiar with the old remains of a proposed nuclear plant located at the rear of the Phipps Bend Industrial Park in Surgoinsville.
An area used by many to hike, ride dirt bikes, or take a horse for a stroll, the eerie remains sit silently atop the fields and factories of the area. Though a creepy structure today, the remains of this plant once held many hopes and dreams of Hawkins County for moving the region forward as the 21st century approached.
In the 1950s and 1960s, nuclear power was taking the world by storm as an efficient source of electricity and seemed to be the way of the future. Hawkins County agreed with that mindset as early as 1972. Local newspapers were reporting that a vast majority of residents of the area were in favor of nuclear energy.
TVA was developing plans of its own to supply clean, efficient power to the entire realm of its jurisdiction.
Public opinion
TVA was researching nuclear energy generation as early as 1966. By the early-1970s, TVA cemented plans to construct seven nuclear plants across its jurisdiction. The locations of each of these facilities were Browns Ferry, Sequoyah, Watts Bar, Bellefonte, Hartsville, Yellowcreek, and (notably) Phipps Bend.
Hawkins County residents and citizens across the Tennessee, Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky, and North Carolina were heavily in favor of nuclear energy. With a low-carbon output compared to coal generation, relatively cheap costs for the low amount of resources required, and the reliability of massive power output were all looked at favorably as the way of generating power and modernization of a region.
Local newspapers from 1972 declared that the people of Hawkins wanted nuclear energy, even looking into ways of adding a small reactor to the John Sevier Fossil Plant that was running strong at the time.
Though the reactor was never added to Rogersville, people of the area rejoiced when TVA announced their plans to install an entire two-unit reactor right in their neighborhood.
Construction begins
By 1974, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) had bought around 1400 acres of the Phipps Bend farmland to begin construction on a two-unit nuclear plant. The area’s level ground and access to water via the Holston River made this area near Surgoinsville perfect to supply the cooling towers and steamer for the plant.
In preparation for the new plant, TVA widened 11-W from Kingsport to Rogersville to a four-lane highway so that construction vehicles and eventually plant workers could have easy access to the facility. Additionally, TVA had allocated $2 million to the Rogersville Public Works department for brand-new water and sewage systems for the plant.
For the nuclear powerplant itself, TVA had estimated a total construction cost of $1.6 billion. The basic premise of their plan for power generation would have been that a cache of Uranium (U235) would heat the water, spinning turbines that create a charge of electricity that could have powered much of Northeast Tennessee.
Each unit would have produced a combined output of 2.6 million kilowatts to Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia. Residents of Hawkins County were ecstatic about their new plant.
Thousands of new jobs were promised, as construction alone employed up to 2,500 construction workers with an estimated workforce of the power plant being double the construction manpower. The erection of the plant began on Nov. 10, 1977.
However, as construction and time moved on, darker realities began to settle.
Construction halts, fear grows
When 1981 rolled around, construction costs had far exceeded earlier estimates. Going from $1.6 billion to $2.6 billion ($6.44 billion adjusted for today)- almost doubling the initial plans, TVA was worried that spending would exceed return on investment, as more money would be needed to continue the project.
Furthermore, a wave of aluminum plant closures in the South was rising the price of purchase and transportation for construction companies contracted by TVA. Reports were also showing that economic growth was surpassing initial surveys done in the early 1970s, meaning that even more power was going to need to be supplied to the region.
To add further worry about nuclear power, the 1979 Three Mile Island incident in Pennsylvania showed just how destructive a mishap with Uranium could be.
Radioactive gas was released into the air and water of the Central PA region, which was initially covered up by Metropolitan Edison (which owned the plant) until government inspection found traces of contaminants miles away. As residents of the towns around the Three Mile Island Plant went public about having to leave their homes and the adverse health effects on those present and newborn babies, public favor for nuclear energy generation waned.
The final nail in the coffin of the Phipps Bend Nuclear Plant came in 1981 when a board of TVA executives met in Knoxville to discuss stalling further development of the facility. Many Hawkins residents still wanted their Nuclear Plant for the benefits of job creation and modern power production. They were angry at TVA for impeding their lives for four years, raised prices, and were now disappointed that their involvement in the plan was going to go without reward.
Of the 100 people crammed into the conference room of the TVA conference, 40 attendees were Hawkins County residents protesting the halt on construction. Each of these local spectators was wearing a yellow armband to signify that they were “hostages to a corrupt TVA” that was ravishing an area and leaving them behind with no job creation, unusable farmland, and heavy price increase.
Despite the efforts of these Hawkins County residents who championed nuclear energy, the TVA committee decided to halt operations on building their plants. The Unit 1 reactor was about 40 percent complete and Unit 2 was anywhere from 2-5 percent complete when TVA contractors left the site.
The aftermath
In 1987, a year after the Chernobyl Incident, TVA finally declared that any resuming of the Phipps Bend Nuclear Plant was canceled. The site was sold to the Phipps Bend Joint Venture LLC to be developed as an industrial park.
Nearly four decades after the Phipps Bend project was canceled, the property did begin generating electricity, albeit on a much smaller scale.
Birdseye Renewable Energy out of Charlotte, North Carolina and United Renewable Energy out of Atlanta, Georgia to install solar panels.
The 3000-unit solar power plant was completed in 2017 and sells its electricity to Holston Electric Cooperative for power supply to much of the Northeast Tennessee region.
Today, many people can see the remains of the power plant, notably the outer construction and cooling tower base of Unit 1 next to the solar plant. Of the six proposed nuclear power plants from the 1970s, Browns Ferry, Sequoyah, and Watts Bar are the only three in use today.