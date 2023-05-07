This week is the National Day of Prayer and as we look at the topics covered every year, we realize each of our pillars of society are in desperate need of prayer more this year than ever, ever before.
I’ll never forget early 1991, our nation launched an attack on the city of Bagdad which was part of Dessert Storm. As our reserves were being called into duty, every church in the nation was full. I remember a special prayer service at First Baptist in Rogersville and not only were the seats full but people standing shoulder to shoulder everywhere there was an open place to stand. But the results were miraculous.
There was an early estimate we would see between 30,000-50,000 troops sacrificed in that initial assault yet less than 75 lost their lives.
Just 10 years later, September 11, 2001, four aircraft were hi-jacked, 2 crashing into the World Trade Center and 1 into the Pentagon. Most of us can remember exactly where we were when we heard the news. We can remember those early reports, a projected 30,000 people would be caught inside and lose their lives. The whole nation fell to our knees praying that day. We felt violated.
Then we started hearing reports of people having very unusual things happen which caused them to miss work that day. While bad enough, 3,500 lost their lives that day, 2,600 at the World Trade Center, 125 at the Pentagon, and another 246 lost their lives in the 4 planes that crashed. But these totals were not 10% of what was projected.
Our nation again was brought to its knees. People filled our churches crying out to God and God heard those cries. It seemed God answered yet America has quickly drifted back to their sinful state.
From the time of our founding, we see the response to national calamity was always a call to humility, prayer, fasting and repentance, sometimes the call of government leaders, sometimes the call of religious leaders.
We now fast forward just 10 more years and we see things going wrong in every part of our nation. But the biggest concern of many here in our community is not just the national and international woes that seem to be surfacing, threating our very sovereignty, but it is the seemingly lack of concern represented by empty pews in churches across the nation.
What has happened in just a few short years? Many faith leaders fear we don’t see the prayer and repentance needed for God to spare us from a further spiral downwards. Yet there are glimmers of hope arising as we see revival movements beginning to spread in the wake of Asbury College prayer efforts to over 500 college campus’ and hundreds of churches.
Weber City First Baptist has just experienced an Asbury type revival movement. This past week 25 East Tn regional pastors met in Kingsport who testified they are seeing this same type of miraculous and unusual God encounters in their churches. They concluded God is definitely at work in our region and our country, but can it turn God’s judgment against America.
Scripture is plain and there are no shortcuts. If God’s people repent and pray and fast, it touches the heart of God. That is why it is vital to participate in Observances like the National Day of Prayer. We demonstrate through our actions we want to see Him forgive our nation and bless it again.
We read the story of Jonah running from God, but finally going to Nineveh to warn them God was going to destroy them because of their wickedness. The news got to the king who called for a total fast of food and water of every man, woman and child as well as every animal in the city of some 120,000. In short, they prayed and repented. God heard their prayers and cries and spared Ninevah.
Another time, in Esther, a man named Haman had a plan to kill all Jews in Babylon. God gave the Jewish Queen a plan to have all Jews fast for 3 days. The Jews prayed, fasted and repented. Again God heard the cries and spared them.
One of the most quoted scriptures among Christians in America is II Chronicles 7:14. While we can quote God’s prescription for prayer, repentance and God’s forgiveness nationally, we don’t see but a few taking this prescription seriously. We know our nation is guilty, yet we don’t pray. Why?
There is an attitude by too many that prayer warriors called the ole “what’s the use devil”. The ole devil must whisper to us saying “what’s the use to pray? What difference can you possible make? It’s gotten too bad! It’s gone too far! “
Ezekiel 22: 30 should be God’s encouragement and appeal to all of us. I sought for a man among them that should make up the hedge and stand in the gap before me for the land that I should not destroy it, but I found none. Do we have enough in America? Yes if we can just come together. If we came together, we could fill the Court House Square each National Day of Prayer with people who know how to pray.
For Observances like the National Day of Prayer that the Federal Government sets aside once a year, we can come together, join our prayers with others in our community and pray as ONE touching God in heaven. We CAN BE that “one voice” God was looking for in Ezekiel. We CAN BE that group that makes a difference.