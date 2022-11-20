In I Thessalonians 5:18, there is a verse that says in “every” thing give thanks. The question is does God expect us to give thanks for the trial we might be experiencing?
No, We give thanks, out of a grateful heart to God who is going to walk through our trial with us, who promises to never leave or forsake yus, who will comfort the grieving, strengthen the weak, lead the lost, and rescue the perishing.
Let me switch to tell you a story about our founders who calls our attention to Thanksgiving this time of year.
When researching Willian Bradford who is known for calling for the first Thanksgiving we know in America in 1621, we learn the horrors this tiny band of Pilgrims went through for 20 years preceding their arrival at Plymouth Rock on December 16, 1620 with up to three feet of snow on the ground. Bradford’s wife was the first who lost her life followed by half this group of early colonist who literally froze and starved to death that torturous first winter.
Yet by spring when the ship sailed back to England, begging the remaining band of settlers to return, not a single one turned from their belief that America held for them an opportunity to live out their faith without persecution and would offer them freedom and liberty from the tyranny of monarchs and kings.
Of all the people we can imagine, they should have been bitter, broken and given up, taking the advice and invitation to give up their faith and return to England, but that’s not how genuine faith in God works. Instead of turning against God, they held on to God. They became the seed out of which a nation would be birthed 150 years later. I encourage people to Youtube, Monumental, a movie by Kirk Cameron who documents the journey of the Pilgrims from England to Holland, then to America. You’ll be glad you did.
We ask the question, what kept Governor William Bradford and the Pilgrims from giving up? They looked to God for their help. Bradford who wrote the Plymouth Compact, the foundation of our Constitution and who served as governor of Massachusetts for 5 terms had taught himself Hebrew and inscribed on his tombstone in Hebrew is the words “Jehovah is our God”.
Bradford knew of the fall Jewish feast, having lived for those 15 years among the Sephardic Jews in Holland. The Jewish Feast of Sukkot is a time of Thanksgiving when fall harvest comes in. Following God, Bradford led the Pilgrims to look to God and their future with a grateful heart. All of us have a past we can dwell in, but we learn how these Pilgrims looked to God for their future.
God heard their prayers earlier in the spring by sending an English speaking Indian, Squanto, to teach them what to plant and how Indians learned to get the most out of their gardens. By fall, a harvest was coming in and the words of thanksgiving to God were beginning to be translated into food on which they would survive a second harsh winter.
These pilgrims help us understand many important characteristics in life. Look to God in all trials. Walk through those trials with your eyes first on God and secondly your dream. Don’t give up. Have a heart of gratitude (thanksgiving) during the trial knowing that God is walking through it with you and then express that thanksgiving when God brings you out on the other side.
In America today, think of all we have to be grateful for and how far we miss adequately thanking God for his many blessings. At my house when my children were growing up, we had a large table we would clear off and put a large sheet of roll out paper. During Thanksgiving season, we would do devotions targeted at being thankful and each of us would write down things we were thankful for. We then hung it on the wall until Christmas.
Maybe in some way, you can find ways to help your family verbalize their gratitude this year and start a new tradition.