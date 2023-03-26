Locally much confusion seems to exist in differentiating between Rogersville city government and Hawkins County government. Following is an elementary explanation of the municipal government of Rogersville.
Rogersville is one of five municipalities within Hawkins County. Though it now is the third largest by population, it is the county seat and location of the Courthouse.
Perhaps this is the cause of some of the confusion between the two governmental bodies. In passing through Rogersville, Courthouse Square is quite obvious. City Hall, on the other hand, is located on a back street and may not be recognized by the casual observer as City Hall since the building is mid century modern, not an historic building as might be assumed.
Rogersville has only twelve elected offices: a mayor, six aldermen, and five Rogersville City School board members. None of these is competed for along political party lines or by a specific area of the town. They are considered “at large” offices. There are no term limits, and all aldermen seats are elected at the same time, no staggering of terms.
The Rogersville city election is done in a somewhat antiquated method called “freestanding” or “stand alone.” This means the seven offices of the BMA are chosen in an election that consists of those seven offices only, not combined with any other election, a method considered by many to be inefficient, inconvenient for voters, and an unnecessary expense for taxpayers.
Some people who qualify to vote in the city election may not be aware of their eligibility. Rogersville allows “property rights” voters. If a person owns property in Rogersville, does not reside on that property, but resides anywhere within Hawkins County, he or she may vote in the Rogersville city election. If the property owner lives in any other county, the property rights option does not apply.
The five Rogersville City School Board seats are for four year terms, but they are staggered every two years, two of the seats being chosen along with the State election cycle, and three seats chosen along with the Presidential election cycle. There are no term limits on those seats, also.
In the last Rogersville municipal election, only 425 voters participated. The statement often is made in Rogersville that it is the nonvoters who select the winners.
Voters, perhaps with the help of nonvoters, choose the BMA, and the BMA appoints all committee and board members. Rogersville has very few committees, not even an economic development committee, despite having no economic developer on payroll. Following is a list of everyone currently elected to office or appointed to a board or a committee.
Lou Ann Begley: Tree Board
Todd Biggs: BMA, Rogersville City Park Board, Rogersville Water Board
Charlsie Boragine: Planning Commission
Melissa Boyd: Rogersville City Park Board
Danny Brooks: Alcoholic Beverage Board, BMA, Rogersville Water Commission
Chad Christian: Rogersville City Park Board
Barbara Combs: Library Board, Rogersville City School Board, Tree Board
Robert Dickerson: Library Board
Eloise Edwards: BMA, Rogersville Water Commission
Trey Fields: Rogersville City Park Board
Dean Fowler: Historic Preservation Commission
Carol Gibson: Rogersville City School Board
Brock Gladson: BMA, Rogersville City Park Board, Rogersville Water Board
Brian Hartness: BMA, Historic Preservation Commission, Planning Commission, Rogersville Water Commission
Nancy Heck: Historic Preservation Commission, Planning Commission
Tom Henard: Planning Commission
Chuck Holt: Historic Preservation Commission
Greg Hunley: Rogersville Housing Authority
Glenn Hutchens: Rogersville Housing Authority
Kevin Keeton: Rogersville City Attorney
Howard Klepper: Alcoholic Beverage Board, Zoning Appeals Board
Sara Leroy: Tree Board
Reed Matney: Rogersville City School Board, Zoning Appeals Board
June McMakin: Tree Board
Beth Metz: Tree Board
Michael Miller: Rogersville Housing Authority
Steve Nelson: Building Inspector, Historic Preservation Commission, Plumbing Inspector, Zoning Appeals Board
Julie Phillips: Rogersville City School Board
Brent Price: Rogersville Housing Authority
Sonda Price: BMA, Park Board, Rogersville Water Commission, Zoning Appeals Board
Ted Reno: Alcoholic Beverage Board
Patricia Rhoton: Tree Board
Susan Rice: Tree Board
Jim Sells: BMA, Planning Commission, Rogersville Water Commission
Margaret Sells: Rogersville Housing Authority
Matthew Smith: Historic Preservation Commission
Renee Trent: Historic Preservation Commission
Scott Trent: Rogersville City School Board
These are the people chosen to make decisions on behalf of Rogersville residents, not county matters.