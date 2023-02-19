Question: Is a knowledge of the Holy Spirit significant to the Christian life?
Answer: Yes! We will answer this question, from the Bible, as simple and easy to understand as we can. Lesson #6.
In lesson #5 we understood from the Bible that Christians get their power and authority from the gospel not miracles. In this lesson, #6, we will see and understand the “witness” of the Holy Spirit to the salvation of our soul.
So, let’s begin with John’s statement found in 1 John 3:24 and go from there: “And he that keepeth His commandments dwelleth in Him, and He in him. And hereby we know that He abideth in us, by the Spirit which He hath given us.” Here we find the teachings of an apostle enabled by the miraculous power of the Holy Spirit, but his instructions to the Christian is clear; keep the commandments of the gospel. That’s where Christians get their power! (See Romans 1:16.)
So, with this in mind let’s just see what the Bible says of the role of the Holy Spirit and His “witness” of our being saved. We will see that this role is effective in only one way and that God has carefully and systematically furnished us the “one” way. (See 2 Timothy 3:16-17.)
Paul tells us; “The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God” (Romans 8:16). “For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God” (Romans 8:14). These two Bible statements of Paul’s makes it clear that that the Holy Spirit plays a significant role in our salvation. Keep that in mind as we continue our study.
Now the answer to the all-important question; WHAT MUST I DO TO BE SAVED? A question we find asked, in the Bible, by those in need of and desirous of being saved.
“Now when they heard this, they were pricked in their heart, and said unto Peter and to the rest of the apostles, Men and brethren, what shall we do” (Acts 2:37)?
“And brought them out, and said, Sirs, what must I do to be saved” (Acts 16:30)?
“And now why tarriest thou? arise, and be baptized, and wash away thy sins, calling on the name of the Lord” (Acts 22:16).
“The like figure whereunto even baptism doth also now save us (not the putting away of the filth of the flesh, but the answer of a good conscience toward God,) by the resurrection of Jesus Christ” (1 Peter 3:21).
This may not be the teaching of man, but it is the clear teaching of the Bible—as clear as the ringing of a bell!
Therefore, let’s see, from the gospel, just what God, Christ, and the Holy Spirit expects us to do in order to be saved:
We are expected to “hear” the gospel. Because it is God’s power to save our soul. (See Romans 1:16.)
We are expected to “believe” the gospel. Because our personal faith is the catalyst which drives us in all acceptable obedience to the will of God. (See 2 Corinthian 5:7.)
We are expected to “repent” of worldliness and turn to the gospel. Because this is what the Ninevites did when Jonah preached God’s expectations to them. (See Jonah 3:10.)
We are expected to “confess” our personal faith in Christ as the Son of God—an act that follows faith, but is before baptism. Because it is according to the pattern (See Acts 8:37 & Hebrews 8:5.)
We are expected to be “buried” (baptized not sprinkled or poured) in a grave of water. Because this is where God’s grace saves our souls from sin, or where we are set free from the sins of the world! (See Ephesians 2:8 & Romans 6:1-6.)
Folks that’s just five steps to freedom from sin; have you taken them?
Judgement is coming (Hebrews 9:27); are you ready?
If you have a Bible question or comment, please call Marshall Stubblefield @ 423 272 2404.