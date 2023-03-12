Three miles southeast of Rogersville on Burem road once stood one of East Tennessee’s most palatial plantations, “Seven Maples”.
The magnificent old mansion stood high on a hill overlooking Big Creek on the right and at the back there was a grand view of the Holston River. As a matter of fact Seven Maples owed much of its rich history to the river. Joseph Russell arrived in Hawkins County by flat boat in 1828.
He fell in love with a large tract of river bottom and meadow land on what was then the Great Wilderness road. At the time there were two sets of Russell’s in Hawkins County.
The wealthy lowlander Russell’s who leisurely floated their way down the Holston River on flatboats and the long hunter highlander Russell’s who came over the mountains in the late 1700’s. Joseph was a lowlander Russell and he was enchanted by the maple covered hill in the center of the property.
He built a large log structure with several rooms and for many years it served as an inn. The Russell’s had one of the first saw mills in the county and their family wealth grew immensely.
The inn faced the Baltimore to New Orleans stage coach road and the Russell’s entertained many dignitaries of the time. In the 1830’s President Andrew Jackson was a frequent visitor to the tavern. In 1842 Joseph decided to build a more impressive home befitting his stature in the community.
Bricks for the grand three story, 15 room federal style mansion were slave made on the place. There were also brick out buildings which included a kitchen, wash house, smokehouse, spring house and eleven brick slave quarters.
Russell hired master artisan Joseph Huffmaster and his sons to do the woodwork and furniture for Seven Maples. It took the craftsmen two years to finish the job. In the entry hall there was a large frescoed ceiling medallion and a grand circular staircase that swept from the first to the third floor.
Large double doors on each side of the foyer led into the double drawing room on the left and the library on the right. All fire mantles at Seven Maples were modeled after those in President Jackson’s White house. In the formal dining room a large wooden fan hung over the twenty five foot table.
A slave stood in the corner and pulled a cord which caused the fan to swing back and forth. Between the recessed corniced windows there was a 12 foot mahogany sideboard. During the grand balls musicians stood on the sideboard and set the pace for the dancers.
President James K Polk attended a dance there in 1845. The Russell family enjoyed blissful days at the celebrated estate for many years and to the social elite an invitation to Seven Maples was coveted indeed.
But in the 1960’s life for the prosperous Russell’s changed drastically. The Civil War broke out in April 1861 and two of Joseph’s sons were killed at the first onslaught in Virginia.
Then on November 6, 1863 the Battle of Big Creek was fought at Seven Maples on the plateau known as “Ott’s Flat” Legend says that there were so many dead soldiers in the pond in front of the house it became known thereafter as “Bloody Pond” To Joseph Russell’s dismay Union troops under the command of General Burnside took procession of Seven Maples and hid out there.
Tradition says the house was also used as a makeshift hospital after the battle. In fact after the war there were several blood stains on the pine floors throughout the home.
The Confederacy finally won the battle of Big Creek and when the smoke cleared on both sides there were 15 dead and 32 seriously wounded. Tradition states that the southern soldiers dumped all the Yankee cannons into the bottomless pond.
However historians insist that union soldiers destroyed the equipment and left it scattered on the grounds. In the 1890’s the Spears family purchased Seven Maples from Joseph Russell Neil.
The grand house stood empty for many years until the Lyon’s family bought the property in the 1920’s.They used the house as a summer place because of the wide veranda and the cool deep canopy of the surrounding Maple trees.
Long before the Russell’s chose Seven Maples as the most beautiful place on earth the early Indians used the hill as an ancient burial ground and the surrounding meadows as a campground. By the 1970’s the old house had fallen into a sad state of disrepair.
At this time it was used to store hay. Many people claimed that the old mansion was haunted. There were reports of strange lights and eerie screams. True or not all these tales just added to the legend of Seven Maples.
The old house was razed in the early 1980’s much to the regret of preservationists who lamented the loss of such an historic landmark.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com