Dear reader’s, Howdy, how are ya’ll? I am enjoying my vacation time. It is so necessary to have a vacation sometimes. And it is also necessary to keep a daily schedule when you’re not on vacation so that you know which way is up.
I have a Martha Stewart schedule book. I absolutely love it. Every evening or first thing in the morning I take my fine tipped pen and write in beautiful cursive all of the things that I need to do for the day. I put them in the order that I hope to accomplish them. Here’s an example:
· Call Debbie about NAMI steering committee meeting agenda
· Cash check
· Deposit half of check into savings
· Run by Dr. Rachael and get blood work
· Donate clothes to the Opportunity thrift shop
· Get a pedicure
· Go to Publix for dinner items
· Write column
I love my little plans for the day. I feel so in control and saintly. I am prim and proper. And I’m also accident prone, goofy prone, and every kind of prone I can think of. Because at least three things happen in my day that blow my darling schedule sky high! Here’s a few examples:
· I am driving to town enjoying the beautiful morning and do not realize that I am doing 56 mph in a 45-mph zone. The officer that stops me is not in the cheery little mood I am in and slaps me with a ticket. Now I will have to redo the budget and recalculate how much money goes into savings.
· I get a phone call from a friend asking me to run across town to buy her bleach that she really needs. I do it because that’s what friends are for. At this point my schedule has got some holes in it.
· I go to drop off the clothes at the opportunity thrift store and there are six people in front of me trying to give donations. I wait 45 minutes. Now there are holes in my schedule the size of bombs going off. My air conditioning is not working and the day has turned rather hot and misery is creeping in. I do not feel like little Miss schedule. I feel like a sweat ball. I try to have patience, be sweet and kind. I decide I need a sweet tea to help my disposition.
· I get my huge sweet tea at my favorite coffee shop. As I drive out of the parking lot the tea spills over, splashing all over the car and soaking my summer dress.
· I call the NAMI chairwoman about the agenda and she has already sent it to me, that part is going well at least.
· I finally get to Publix for dinner items and I feel like throwing in the towel and just picking up something from the deli. I’m totally exhausted.
· I get home and manage to pull off a nice dinner.
· I write a column about my schedule.
But! Hope springs eternal. I will start all over again the following day with my little schedule. I am not only accident prone, but I am an eternal optimist. I see life through rose colored sunglasses. Tomorrow will be a smooth-running day! After all, I have a Martha Stewart schedule book! Have ya’ll ever had a day like mine? You know-a day with the best laid plans? Until next time dear reader, have a good week, and have a literary week!
— Teresa Kindred