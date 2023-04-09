Many years ago Loretta Lynn was once asked what she would do if her music career suddenly came to an end. She replied, “Oh I would be alright I ain’t forgot how to pick berries”
Spoken like a true daughter of Appalachia. Once you spend long hot days in the July sun picking blackberries you are likely to realize the experience is very unforgettable.
Folks have been picking wild berries in Hawkins County for over 200 years. In fact “berry pickin” was once a time honored summer tradition in these lush green hills and hollows of home.
People probably don’t do it as much today as in previous years but anyone raised the country will certainly remember it well. In years past there were several varieties of wild berries in the area. The berry season began in early May with wild strawberries.
There was an abundance of them in the meadows and along the country roads. They were smaller than tame strawberries and harder to pick but they made a fine jam and a tasty pie. At the end of June dew berries arrived on the scene. The berries themselves were similar to blackberries in color and size, but their vines grew along the ground.
They grew beside fence rows, on steep banks, alongside tobacco patches and corn fields. Dew berry jelly was usually saved for sick folks as it was thought to have healing properties and especially good for the stomach. Also arriving in June is a type of wild blueberry called Huckleberries.
The low growing huckle bushes grows profusely on mountains, shady hollows, and on steep ridges in most cases. The Devil’s Nose Mountain near Striggersville had a profusion of huckleberry bushes as did the High Point of Stone Mountain near Pressmen’s Home. Huckleberry picking was rather hard and sometimes it could be very treacherous.
That’s why almost all berry picking was done in groups. Back in the summer of 1941 Mary Miner, Tote Davis, Nelly Maxie, Sally Lou Henry and Loney Russell all went huckleberry picking on the High Point. Loney was leading the way because she as carrying the snake stick.
The higher they went up that steep ridge the more berries they found and soon their buckets were full to over flowing. It had rained very hard the night before and the gulley’s coming off the mountain were flowing with a steady stream of water and the pathway up the mountain was slick and muddy. The women were climbing up the high point in a line.
Sally Lou was last, Nellie was next, then Mary, followed by Tote and leading the way was Loney because she carried the snake stick. Well Loney was beating the bushes looking for snakes when she absent mindedly smacked a hornets’ nest and Lord have mercy.
One of them suckers stung Loney right between the eyes and she lost her balance on that steep muddy path and fell backwards into Aunt Tote causing a domino effect. Down all four women went and landed in a pile at the bottom of the ridge. All of their berries spilled into the gulley. Loney looking around exclaimed” I can’t find my snake stick has anybody seen it!
“Aunt Tote wiping the mud off her chin replied “Loney you better hope I don’t find it because if I do I’m going to whale the devil out of you!”
Blackberry picking began around the 4th of July during the hottest part of the summer when pickers had briars, chiggers, ticks, bees, and snakes to contend with.
But when those gallon lard buckets were carried out of the berry patch at the end of the day it was like black gold. Wild blackberry jelly and jam were a taste treat unlike similar store bought preserves.
Blackberry pies were finger licking good. There was also a red raspberry that grew in the wild called wineberries and a grape called possum or summer grapes. Some folks picked berries to sell.
In the 1950’s pickers were lucky to get 50 cents for a gallon of berries. It wasn’t just the money, good times were to be had in the berry fields. It was hard work and when you came out covered in chiggers you were dead tired but oh one had such a great sense of accomplishment.
I wish every kid today could go berry picking just once. I think it would do them a world of good. In later years people planted grapes, blueberries, gooseberries and tame blackberries. But many old timers claim that those berries are not the same as the wild kind.
Today a bucket of wild blackberries will go for 15 to 20 dollars a gallon if you are fortunate enough to find them for sale. You see nobody picks wild berries anymore it is a lost Appalachian tradition that our likes will never see again and isn’t it a shame.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com