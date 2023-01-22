The story of Lyons Dale begins when pioneers and brothers William and James Lyons came to Tennessee in 1797 to seek their fortune and went their separate ways.
William arrived with only a horse, bridle, saddle and 100 dollars in his pocket. William married Matilda Maxwell daughter of Revolutionary War hero George Maxwell in 1807.
Many historians believe that the circa 1790 double pen two story log house on Main Street in Surgoinsville was originally built by Maxwell. Later it would be known as Lyon’s Tavern and the entire farm was called Lyons Dale.
Earlier William had filed grants for lands in North Hawkins County and was engaged in a mercantile business and farming. In the beginning the operation was called W.M Lyons and Sons but later it was known simply as Lyons Store. The structure was a 1 1/2 story brick dwelling with four rooms.
The Lyons’ also ran an inn or way station in their large log home behind the store. In January of 1829 Andrew Jackson stopped by Lyons Tavern on his way to Washington D. C for his inauguration.
Family tradition states that he danced in the great room built between the log structures. Daniel Boone, Davy Crockett and the great Cherokee scholar Sequoia were all said to have warm their feet at Lyons Tavern. For many years it served as a stopover for coaches between Kingsport and Rogersville.
During his lifetime William amassed large land holdings and became very successful businessman. His son Clinton often went by wagon to Philadelphia to purchase supplies for Lyons store.
In addition to the mercantile the Lyons compound consisted of the inn, a blacksmith shop, a grist mill, spring house, barns, post office and ice house. Ice blocks were cut in the winter from the frozen Holston River and stored in saw dust.
Life at Lyons Store was peaceful until April 1861 when the War Between the States broke out. The Company of the 12th Calvary battalion organized at Lyons on May 21, 1862.
Clinton Gallagher Lyons and Frank R Phipps were captains. In the early days of the war many brave and gallant men line up on the porch of Lyons Store to fight for the Confederate cause. From 1861 to 1865 people from all over the area came into the store everyday for war news.
Captain Clinton G. Lyons returned home unscathed but in those post war year’s anger and resentment were precedent. According to Kitty Ewing Lyons, Captain Lyons tried to assume a normal life on the farm until one day he received news that a band of bushwhackers were coming to kill him.
He ran down to the store, opened the trap door in the front room and jumped into a feather bin under the house. The trap door was closed and concealed by a rug.
Captain Lyons lay silently beneath the feathers. His heart was pounding because he knew if he was found the vigilantes might kill his whole family.
So there in the dark suffocating chasm, he waited while bloody renegades searched his home and store not knowing what danger his wife was in. Only after the would be assassins were miles away did Captain Lyons dare to come out of his hiding place. But the renegades were relentless, and shortly afterwards, the battle worn captain learned that his life was once again in danger.
But this time he was caught off guard and didn’t have time to seek his feather refuge. He was in the parlor at Lyons Tavern. The war worn Captain ran into the bed room and his wife, Lavin, quickly snatched the feather tick off the bed and told him to get in between them. Then she sat down on the bed while the house and store were searched.
Once again Captain Lyons escaped detection. The Post office at Lyons Store closed in the 1860’s and the general store several years later. Lyons Tavern became a private residence.
Clinton G. Lyons died at the old log home in 1900 shortly after the Hawkins County Confederate reunion; amazingly the old soldier had lived through 2 centuries. In later years the historic log tavern house was torn down much to the dismay of the community who realized the old landmarks historic significance.
Today Jesse Lyons Brown the great granddaughter of Captain Clinton G. Lyons has possession of Lyon’s Dale Farm and is currently seeking to preserve the legacy of the old Lyons store by acquiring a Tennessee historic marker.