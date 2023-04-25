Living in a constitutional republic has many benefits. Chief among them is that each citizen has an equal voice in government. That voice is the vote, with no one’s vote counting more than another.
The President of the United States has one vote, carrying no more power than the vote of the poorest citizen. Failure to vote is the surrender of one’s own voice, done by one’s own choice, not by governmental intervention.
Voters can register online, in their own homes or offices, at any time of their choice. Online registration is done at https://ovr.govotetn.gov
Voter requirements are United States citizenship, Tennessee residency, and being eighteen years old by the election. Caleb Davis, employed at the Hawkins County Office of Elections, explained that the site is connected to the DMV which will verify the registrant’s Tennessee driver’s license. Voter eligibility is affected by the commission of certain felonies, and is explained on the website. Failure to disclose that information is subject to imprisonment and fines.
Of course, citizens can register in person in the Courthouse Annex, Room 301, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crystal Rogers is the Administrator of Elections. She advised being certain applicants fill in the entire application, whether registering online or in person, so the application can be processed immediately.
The county website has answers to your voter information questions. https://www.hawkinscountytn.gov/election_commission.html. There are five appointed members of the Hawkins County Election Commission. Currently they are Shane Bailey, Jennie Carter, Teresa Greer, Nancy Point. And Ginger Shackelford. The member from the Democrat party, Mrs. Greer, is chosen by the Hawkins County Democratic Party. The four Republican members are suggested by the local Republican party and approved by Rep. Gary Hicks.
When asked about the extremely low voter turnout in both municipal and county elections locally, she said the Election Office avoids becoming in political matters but stated they sponsor a voter registration drive for eighteen year olds each September.
Rogersville is the only municipality in the county that has a stand alone election for its Board of Mayor and Aldermen, practically guaranteeing low voter turnout and favoring incumbents, and it also is the only municipality with property rights voting privileges. This means anyone living anywhere in Hawkins County and owning property in Rogersville can vote in all Rogersville municipal elections. Rogersville property owners living outside Hawkins County are not afforded this privilege.
There was a time when county residents bought just a sliver of property so they could vote in Rogersville or send their children to Rogersville City School, but now in order to vote, the property must be large enough on which to build a house. It must be privately owned, not under an LLC. To register as a Rogersville property rights voter, the owners must bring in their deed. Two people are allowed to vote for each deed.
A former editor of The Rogersville Review had come to Rogersville just months before a heated county election with multiple candidates for offices.
He went to the Courthouse election night to wait for the vote to be tabulated so he could compose articles for the paper. He called my office the following morning, incredulous at the low voter turnout. He said, “I’ve never lived in a place where the people talked so much about politics, then didn’t bother to vote.”
Voting here has been on the decline for years. We must work to change that. It’s a central privilege of a constitutional republic.