Local government is messy. Those of us that ran to be elected to the county commission did so to participate in, and maybe help clean up, that mess.
There are tons of projects, massive amounts of decisions, and an unreasonable amount of criticism that we receive for the job that we do.
Honestly, the only reason that a person would want to do this kind of work is to try to make a difference. In my opinion, there is absolutely no other meaningful incentive.
The county received $11,030,015 dollars in covid relief money that the County Commission is tasked to spend on projects that suffered as a result of the pandemic. We have an opportunity to fix county buildings, replace equipment, and provide expanded services to the community.
For example, with ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money, we allocated $1.5 million dollars to purchase protective gear for our volunteer firefighters. Their gear was out of date and in disrepair. As a result of the allocation, they now have access to equipment that could save their lives while they are working to save others. That is only one example of how we have invested in our community.
The Hawkins County Humane Society approached the County Commission and asked for funds to build a new facility that would cost in excess of $800,000. They worked with their team to whittle that down to half of their original request. However, they have hit a lot of road blocks on the way and they are currently of the opinion that the County Commission does not support them. That could not be further from the truth.
The Hawkins County Humane Society, which is not affiliated with the Humane Society of the United States, has been in operation since 1984. From 2008 to 2022, the County Commission has allocated in excess of $300,000 to the Humane Society from local tax dollars.
The Humane Society has received a 100% increase in funding, going from a $15,000 annual contribution to a $30,000 annual contribution. For the years that I could locate federal tax documents for the Hawkins County Humane Society, I discovered that the county alone contributed 20% of their operating income between 2015 and 2019. To say that the County Commission does not support the Humane Society is, quite simply, false.
We have an opportunity to allocate money to local government projects that have been in limbo, some of them for decades, without using local tax dollars as a result of the ARPA allocation. The longer we hold off on those projects, the higher the likelihood that we will have to use local tax dollars to fix them.
I am in favor of allocating money to the Hawkins County Humane Society, as is evident by the votes that I have cast and the conversations that I have had with some of their representatives. Those resolutions have failed in the end. I had a plan to get some relief for them in a dollar for dollar match that would grant them up to $250,000 dollars if they could raise $250,000 dollars on their own. The Humane Society’s leadership has stated that is not a workable solution.
County government is tasked to look at the big picture and there are a dozen non-profit organizations with just as much passion for their work and there is a seemingly endless list of projects for us to complete within the county government.
I will continue to support proposed allocations to the Hawkins County Humane Society and I hope that they are able to continue to serve our community. The Humane Society has partners on the County Commission, many of their supporters simply feel we haven’t done enough.
I would challenge the community to support the Hawkins County Humane Society through direct donations. They are in need of those donations to care for the community’s abandoned and neglected animals. I am sure that they would appreciate any amount you can donate or any time you can volunteer in addition to being vocal supporters for their cause.
Jason Roach is a District 5 Hawkins County Commissioner and currently serves as the the chairman of the commission’s Budget Committee. You can email him at jroach.dist5@gmail.com