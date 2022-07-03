Remembering Life at Historic Hickory Cove. One of the oldest and most beautiful communities in Hawkins County was named for a hill locked grove of 200 year old Hickory trees.
Ancient Indian tribes used the cove for their hunting grounds and they used the surrounding ridges for their sacred burial grounds. The abundance of Hickory nuts, Walnuts, Chestnuts, and acorns made game very plentiful. The Cherokee used the Devil’s Nose Mountain to guide them to the Hickory Cove at its base. But in the mid 1700’s the white man arrived with intentions of settling on their ancestral land.
According to Ramsey’s Annuals of Tennessee, Castleton (Cash) Brooks was one of a party of Long Hunters (so called because their hunting trips could last a long time) who went down the Holston River to Cumberland County in 1769-70. This party came from the settlements of Virginia. On a subsequent trip in 1774 Castleton discovered an unusual body of land and called it the Hickory Cove. He took procession of it and began to clear the land. During one attempt to cut down a large hickory tree he narrowly escaped a Cherokee raiding party.
In 1775 he was able to build a large log house and cultivate a corn crop. That same year Brooks was one of the witnesses to Henderson’s Treaty with the Cherokee at Sycamore Shoals. This was also the year he married Elizabeth Kincannon and their daughter Mary was born in 1776 during the turmoil of the American Revolution. Brooks assumed a leading part in the affairs of his community.
In 1777 he was appointed constable of the Holston River Valley. During the Revolutionary War one of the methods used by the British was to encourage the Indians by gifts or smooth talking to attack the settlers on the frontier. It was easy to arouse the sulking Cherokee who still bitter over losing their hunting grounds. So during this time period the Cherokee were again on the War Path. The settlers formed companies of volunteers and erected stations on forts in various parts of the county. There were two forts in Hickory Cove captained by Robert Kyle, one on the present day Allen farm and one near the forks of Cave Springs and Hickory Cove road. But they weren’t used until there was an Indian raid. Sometimes several settlers were killed. Chief Bob Benge, the red headed half breed massacred a whole settlement in the upper end of Hickory Cove near Fisher’s Creek in 1776.
One day in May of 1777 Castleton Brooks was hunting deer near Horner’s Cave in Hickory Cove when he was killed by a band of Indians lead by the infamous Chief Dragging Canoe. A few days later his body was found in a hollow tree. He is buried in the Brice Cemetery on his original 1775 land grant in an unmarked grave near his daughter Mary Brooks Brice.
Mary inherited her father’s land when she was just four years old her Uncle Littleton Brooks tried to take it away from her but to no avail. Mary married William Brice in 1793 and they settled on her land in Hickory Cove where they raised 12 children. In the 1700’s there was also an Indian trading post in Hickory Cove near present day Hwy 70.
On February 19, 1820 Hickory Cove Baptist Church was founded by Richardson Creek Baptist Church at the Runnel’s school house. After using the school house for a time, a log church was constructed from the original chestnut logs taken from the 1775 Castleton Brooks cabin.
Later on land given by M.M Wells a frame structure was built closer to the Cove road. In 1918 the church was moved to the end of Horner’s Cave road, later changed to Winegar road. Meadow View Methodist Church in the Cove was founded in 1905 on land donated by the Pearson family. Cedar Grove Church on the lower end of the Cove was founded in the early 1800’s and was one of the first Dunkard Churches in Hawkins County.
Also at the lower end of the Cove were the twin Hickory Cove mansions built identical on opposite sides of the road around 1830.Other landmarks in the Hickory Cove included the afore mentioned Horner’s Cave, an 1840 rock quarry later known as Rock Hill, the 1845 Brice mansion, various grist mills, several country stores, Dave Isenberg’s Casket shop and Alum Well Academy. Once located on a hill overlooking the cove the Academy was an institution for higher learning for area children for nearly 70 years.
Miss Lelia Jones great granddaughter of Joseph Rogers served many years as teacher and principle. Eva Brice one of the students of the Academy went on to be a great teacher in her own right. Born in 1890, she was the third great granddaughter of Castleton Brooks. She taught at Alum Well, Rock Hill, Pressmen’s Home, Stone Mountain, and High Point schools. At the time of her death in 1980 she still retained 400 of the original 500 acres of the Castleton Brooks homestead.
She was his last descendant to live there. Other Hickory Cove characters include Aunt Pud Horner born in 1848 as Sarah Ellen Sensabaugh, she was the communities resident historian and master storyteller. Jenny Vogel lived at the East end of the Cove on Bray road.She was a cousin to Elvis Presley. At just four foot tall she could play any musical instrument she put her hands on. She played on stages across the country and twice on the Grand Ole Opry.
Other old families of the Cove included Looney, Wilson, Rogers, Klepper,Pilot,Gillenwater, Bray and Hurd. All dwelled in the shadow of the majestic Devil’s Nose in the Hickory Cove, a vital part of Tennessee’s early history. This has been another historical tale from Hawkins County where anything could happen and usually did.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com