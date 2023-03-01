How are you? I am enjoying a peaceful evening listening to Diana Krall. She is a jazz pianist. She sings old torch songs from the forties. I also have been listening to Michael Bublé. This music brings out the romanticist in me. Google them both when you want an elevated evening.
Speaking of Googling things, who of us could survive without Googling subjects every day. I know I couldn’t. Coming from the Britannica Encyclopedia era, I am eternally grateful for Google. No more pouring over a small print encyclopedia for a tedious school project.
What do you Google in a days’ time? Here are a few subjects I have searched recently. Almond flour cookie recipe. The Rogersville Review. Blackberry ice cream recipe. Sun dried tomato pasta in a cream and wine sauce. (I think I am seeing a food pattern here).
L shaped couch covers for loungers. Cabins in Rockford Tennessee. Cabins for sale near the Ocoee River near the North Carolina border. Google Mail.
And on a funny note: “why does my cat stare at me,” and, “Is my cat mad at me?”
How old is Ryan Gosling? Kissing scene between Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, (best kissing scene ever, check it out). I Google YouTube a lot. And of course, I Google me, Ha, as vain as that sounds, I like to check when my latest column hits the internet.
I think I am addicted to Google search engine. How about you? I will Google how many of you use Google every day. Yep, here I Google again, until next week, have a good week, and have a literary week. Tess Kindred