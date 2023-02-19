Few people in the world have been privileged to see the birthing of true revival. Incredibly fewer have seen it twice, that is until this week when a spontaneous move of God broke out after chapel at Asbury College in Wilmore Ky.
On February 3rd, 1970, during a chapel service, God sovereignly came into Hughes auditorium that ignited a 24 hour a day 144 straight revival. Dean Custer Reynolds was to speak that morning but felt led to allow student testimonies. As students began to speak, God began to touch hearts for His kingdom.
This week 53 years later in the same auditorium Zach Meerkreebs was scheduled to speak. His message was longer that the allotted time which prompted campus leader Greg Haseloff to dismiss chapel but let students without classes stay to hear the rest of Meerkreebs talk. Without knowing it, students had given an open door for God once again to show up. Now 72 hours later, the auditorium has stayed full of God and full of students through a truly charged time sensing the Holiness and Convicting power of the Holy Spirit stirring their hearts.
As a reporter, it’s seldom, I’ve been to a place where I felt the ground was too holy to take in a camera. I have captured some photos and video clips on my phone. There were times, during worship, I could barely stand due to the presence of God.
The primary format is simply worshipping the “King” and times of prayer. This overpowering presence of God is causing students randomly and without prompting to pray, lay prostate on the floor, to openly weep, and to make their way to the altar. Some students simply stand at their seats and weep which draws students to gather around them all over the auditorium to pray for them. There have been obvious times of joy mingled with confession of sins and times of weeping.
Alexandra Presta, writer for the Asbury Collegian is recording events and testimonies helping us to visualize the charged atmosphere within Hughes, “He hears our cry for mercy,” Asbury junior Elise Terpstra said. “He brings complete, abundant healing and redemption.”
Amidst worship music honoring God, student leader Zach Meerkreebs and others lead in scripture reading and specific calls to prayer. At one point, attendees were invited to go to perimeter walls, placing their hands on the wall asking God to send this stirring and breath of God to move outward across the nation.
Presta in other testimonies writes, Part of me is filled with nothing but gratitude. We have sung the popular song by Brandon Lake more than once, but the truth of the lyrics hit every time: “So I throw up my hands, and praise You again and again ’cause all that I have is a hallelujah.”
I have embraced friends, cried with strangers and overall felt more connected to God than I have in a long while. And I am only one person, one witness to healing and transformative action taking place on the carpets, against the walls, and between the wooden rows of seats.
Junior Abigail Glei said she felt peace about the sovereignty of God. “He is teaching me to believe that He is in control and that I don’t need to worry.”
Senior Ashley Schumacher described feeling the weight of the Holy Spirit the second she re-entered Hughes after chapel had been dismissed.
In a moment of testimony, junior Andrew Seamands shouted, “God is so awesome!”
Another student Andrew Johnson spent hours in Hughes and found himself being reminded about how “it’s okay to be vulnerable and emotional.”
Freshman Kiara King told the Collegian she felt a push from God tonight. “He gave me the push to keep going and to truly know He has me on the right path,” she said.
No matter what anyone has been through or how God spoke to them individually, there was a collective understanding that it was time to surrender, pray and keep worshipping.
As a witness myself now, I compare the atmosphere to the writings of John in the book of Revelation in the Bible. There are times you simply can’t put into words what you feel. It’s like describing the wind, yet in 1970, this same wind of God moved into Hughes Auditorium and ended up changing a large percent of youth across this nation.
According to the school leaders, currently they have no plans to stop this move of God. People thinking about making a trip might want to call the school 859-858-3511 to insure it is continuing before making a trip.