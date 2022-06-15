Father’s Day can be a special occasion even if dad has passed on.
Take advantage of this time to take care of yourself, remember lessons learned and celebrate the way his memory continues to guide the family he left behind.
A DAY TO GRIEVE
Father’s Day becomes a bittersweet experience when dad’s no longer around. Honoring him is a great way to cope, and in time will help you learn to live with the hurt feelings associated with this terrible loss. The American Psychological Association suggests leaning on your social-support system during this difficult time. But don’t feel pressured to act in any certain way. We all grieve differently. At the same time, however, there are tangible things you can do for yourself in the form of self care.
TAKING CARE OF YOURSELF
Begin by accepting your feelings, and the way that you’ve reacted to this loss. Talk about the death of your father with those you trust the most. Don’t be afraid to discuss how you’re feeling on this special day. Reach out to others who are dealing with a similar loss, since a sense of community can help in the healing process. Take care of yourself, and your family. That’s another way your late father’s legacy continues to play out. If you still find it difficult to manage the holiday, contact a mental-health professional. They’re there to help others work through the anxiety, sadness, fear and guilt associated with losing a loved one like dad.
MAKING THE DAY SPECIAL
Celebrate your departed father’s life and accomplishments in whatever manner feels appropriate. If the pain associated with this day is too personal, consider creating smaller new traditions. Create a handwritten letter for your dad, explaining your feelings and how his death has impacted your life. But leave room for the news of the day, as well. Tell him about milestones and other significant events that have taken place since he died.
Consider teaching your own children more about their grandfather by looking through old pictures, yearbooks and correspondence. Tell them the things you remember about each image, and where it all unfolded. You’ll be passing valuable stories and family history along, while celebrating everything dad meant to you.