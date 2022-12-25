What would you think if you received a birth announcement from a friend or relative, and all it said was, “Our baby arrived today; his name is Jack?”
Birth announcements contain information such as: Name _______________ Sex ____________ Date and time of birth _________ Location of birth _______________ and Names of parents and siblings ____________
In other words, all the important facts. But then there are always dozens of additional questions because people want more details; like how much does he weigh? How long is she? Who does he look like? And most of them are silly questions anyway because, by the time those babies arrive home from the hospital, their weight and length will probably already have changed. And besides, almost all newborn babies look like Winston Churchill. The reality is that there is not much about newborn babies that can be told except for those few bits of statistical information.
Some time ago I took some time to read, again, in chronological order, all the Bible passages about the birth of Jesus. One thing that became glaringly evident was that so much of what we think we know about His birth is just speculation, tradition, and sometimes fantasy that is not revealed in Scripture.
For example, we don’t know that Jesus was born in a stable. We don’t know if the messengers God sent were winged beings wearing bright white robes or if they appeared as men. And we don’t know the date or the year of Jesus’ birth.
When God sent the announcement of the birth of His Son, He provided very limited and specific information to a few unnamed shepherds. His announcement was brief; “… there is born to you this day, in the city of David, a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”
And that was followed by two sentences to inform them of how they would know when they found Him; “… And this will be the sign to you: You will find the Babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.”
THAT’S IT! No other information was given in the announcement. That’s all God deemed necessary for them to know. The baby was born “this day” (the day they heard the announcement). He was born in the City of David. He was declared, by God, to be the Savior. And finally, He was identified; This baby is Christ the Lord.
And so, any other information that God has revealed about the birth of His Son, we can read in the pages of scripture. We know that the angel told Joseph that he should call His NAME Jesus because He would save His people from their sins.
We know that the angel also told Mary to NAME Him Jesus.
And we know from the prophet, Isaiah, that they would call His NAME Emmanuel, which means, God with us.
From these short passages, there can be no question; the NAME of this baby was the most important information in God’s birth announcement. The NAME, Jesus (Yeshua), means “Yahweh is Salvation.”
And for further amplification, the angel also revealed to Mary the reason for His NAME, “He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto Him the throne of His father David: And He shall reign over the house of Jacob forever; and of His kingdom there shall be no end.”
He is Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. The Name God gave His Son reveals His deity. This child is God in human flesh and He was born to die.
THAT BEAUTIFUL NAME. That wonderful Name; That matchless name is Jesus.
Here are the lyrics;
I know of a Name, A beautiful Name, That angels brought down to earth;
They whispered it low, One night long ago, To a maiden of lowly birth.
I know of a Name, A beautiful Name, That unto a Babe was given;
The stars glittered bright, Throughout that glad night, And angels praised God in Heav’n.
The One of that Name, My Savior became, My Savior of Calvary.
My sins nailed Him there; My burdens He bare. He suffered all this for me.
I love that blest Name, that wonderful Name, Made higher than all in Heav’n;
‘Twas whispered, I know, In my heart long ago. To Jesus my life I’ve giv’n.
(chorus) That beautiful Name, That beautiful Name, From sin has power to free us!
That beautiful Name, That wonderful Name, That matchless Name is Jesus!
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Maine St. in Rogersville, Tennessee. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at 951 321 9235.