This Sunday many women will wear a white or red carnation to church – white to remember and red to honor their mothers. This tradition is deeply rooted in Appalachian history.
In 1907, Anna Jarvis, the founder of modern-day Mother’s Day, handed out 500 white carnations to all the mothers in attendance at the West Virginian church where her mother had taught Sunday School. In 1992, Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church, the site where this event occurred, was named a National Historic Landmark by the National Park Service. Many people in Appalachia and the South still practice the long-standing tradition of wearing a Mother’s Day corsage for Sunday service.
Recently, residents at Hancock Manor Health and Rehabilitation shared stories about their mothers with me. I suspect many of their moms also wore corsages to church on Mother’s Day.
Prudy Mullins
Prudy’s mother, Maggie Trent Rhea, was a lifelong resident of Sneedville. She had nine children – 6 girls and three boys. Naturally, Maggie spent a lot of time in the kitchen preparing meals for her family. Soup beans, cornbread, creasy greens, and the like. Most of which would have been prepared on a wood cook stove. Prudy often helped her mom prepare meals and clean the house. The children called their mother “Mammie” because that is what their dad called her. Prudy’s eyes twinkled, and she said, “Mammie was a good mother. I loved her dearly.”
Buddy Amos
Buddy was born in Morristown. His mother, Clara Well Amos, had six children. Buddy said she was a good mother and an even better cook. He remembers when his mom helped care for a neighbor friend. The young woman was 25 years old and had two children. Her husband had been killed during the war. Clara would cook food for the young woman and her two children and send it to the family. Clara and her family eventually moved to Hancock County to farm tobacco. Buddy recalled how hard his mother worked in tobacco. One of his most vivid memories is of his mother walking through long rows of tobacco while scattering sticks. He described Clara as a caretaker. She would not allow the children to go out if the weather was cold or rainy because she feared the children would catch a cold. In those days, prior to penicillin, urgent care, or accessible doctors, most medical needs had to be addressed at home. Buddy said he thinks about his mother every day.
Roy Keaton
Poloma Winkler Keaton was a native of Hancock County. She had seven children. Roy said, “My mother was good to me, and I was good to her. I helped her as much as I could.” Poloma loved to garden, and Roy was always by her side, gathering the fruits of their labor. She would transform the fresh fruits and vegetables into masterful meals. Beyond everyday meals, she had to stockpile food just to get the family through the winter. One of Roy’s favorite memories is of his mother making jams and jellies in a kettle over an open fire. I bet the blackberry jam tasted heavenly atop a hot cathead biscuit. Going to church was an essential part of the family’s life. Roy remembers his mom singing and praying in church and at home. He described her as a wonderful mother and provider. He only wished he had been able to help her more.
Dan Trent
Dan grew up in Hawkins County in the Webster Valley community. His mother, Mary Slater, had six children. They lived on a farm where they raised corn among many other crops. Mary was a hard worker. She worked as a waitress at Williams Restaurant. Williams Restaurant was in downtown Rogersville where Red Dog on the Main is today. Dan reminisced about how much his mother loved bluegrass music, especially Flats and Scruggs.
With Mother’s Day this week, I hope you will take time to reflect and honor the women in your life – mothers, bonus moms, grandmothers, and anyone else – who go above and beyond.