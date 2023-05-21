In the movement westward in the 1700’s, a settler named William Bradley wanted to come and conquer land he knew little about.
In 1790 before Tennessee was a state, he was granted 3,300 acres of rich soil along the Holston River by the state of North Carolina. The land was on the Tennessee River, today known as Holston River. The Bradley tract became known as Solitude.
Solitude, Tenn. was a very small town across Highway 11-W from Mount Carmel, with only a few hundred people. There were houses and farms There was a school named Liberty Hill which was close to the Liberty Hill Cemetery.
There were several farms. Most were small, consisting of a few acres and a few had several hundred acres located in the west part of the tract. Some of the Solitude property was low and flooded several times.
However, farmers still used it. Aside from a school, Solitude had many small businesses, a train station, at least one church and other buildings. One can find advertisements of land and multiple houses for sale there.
Then World War II came and changed the entire town. The government needed the property to construct what became known as Holston Ordinance Works.
People at that time, as they should have been, were very patriotic. Everyone accepted shortages and inconveniences as their patriotic duty. Many people had to be displaced in Mount Carmel and Solitude. There were not thousands, but they had to move.
Interestingly, there was no record of any problems acquiring the land. There were no attorneys sueing the government. People accepted what the government gave.
Holston Ordinance Works purchased over 6,000 acres in Hawkins an Sullivan County. The land was needed to produce RDX (Research Department Explosives) an HMX (High Melt Explosives).
At the time of the purchase, one of the largest holdings was the dairy farm owned by John B. Dennis. He was paid only the going rate for his 1,602.5 acre farm. For the farm, Dennis received $281,910. At the time of the purchase, there were about 67 buildings on his land.
Two of the Rotherwood dairy farm barns were used in the initial construction phase. One was construction headquarters and the other was used as a temporary cafeteria for the workers.
One of these was the Rotherwood House which became the home of the Holston Commanding Officer, Lt Colonel William E Ryan. Other staff housing was built in the area now known as Rotherwood Estates.
They built approximately 16 houses for the military personnel. At the time, there were three small cemeteries in Area B. The smallest was Walters Cemetery. It had only 0.01 acres which was close to Hwy 11-W.
The other two were close to Rotherwood House. They were each about 1/10th of an acre. These were the Phipps and Doe cemeteries.
Another large holding was Mrs. Mary Kenner who lived in Rogersville. She was the great granddaughter of William Bradley, who was given the property by North Carolina.
She had a dairy farm in the area. She raised tobacco and corn. Her property was also taken. In other words, the government gave the land to her great-grandfather and took it back from his great-granddaughter. She was also the great-granddaughter of Henry Clay.
There are pictures of the train station, ladies, saw mill workers, Liberty School and church. All these people with great patriotic ferver were great help in the winning of World War II.
Would that today people were as loving, dedicated to the United States, and patriotic as the area was then. The only remaining knowledge of Solitude is that Solitude Bend is still on the Tennessee Map. Today nothing exists of the town of old Solitude except a few memories.