Not so very long ago a Hawkins County man grew some pretty spectacular tomatoes. In fact, some might say they were fit for a queen, the queen of country music that is.
World famous entertainer and music icon Dolly Parton adored the tomatoes she received yearly from a Rogersville couple. Whom she lovingly nicknamed Mater Man &Mater Mom.
In fact, during a press conference in March 2002 celebrating the opening of Dollywood’s 17th season, then Rogersville Review reporter Michael J Frost asked Dolly if she had anything to say to the people of Rogersville Tennessee and she replied with this unsolicited testimonial, “We want to invite all the folks from Rogersville down.
That’s where they grow those great tomatoes and I get my tomatoes from there. They’re the best tomatoes in the whole wide world” Rogersville native Robert Brooks and his wife Marlene supplied Dolly with tomatoes for many years. It all began in the early 1990s when their son Mark Brooks began playing bass at Dollywood’s Back Porch theater.
He later played in Dolly’s family band with the Smoky Mountain songbird herself and on some of Dolly’s albums. Nobody remembers exactly how it all came to be, but it was during this time that Dolly received some of Robert’s homegrown tomatoes and she was hooked.
So, the Brook’s family began sending Dolly care packages via Mark whenever she was visiting Dollywood. Over the next 20 years these bundles would also contain other home-grown vegetables, canned vegetables, homemade baked goods as well as large quantities of heirloom tomatoes. Robert and Marlene were so honored to be able to meet Dolly and she seemed to take an immediate liking to them.
Over the years they became very good friends and even after the band broke up and Mark and Dolly went their separate ways, she kept in touch with the Brooks family as this April 23, 1999, letter attests. “Dear Mark and Mater Man, Thank you so much for the wonderful, canned tomatoes and tomato juice and the fantastic chocolate cakes. It was so great to see you! Even though the band has broken up, our band of friendship will never be broken, and I will find a way to get my tomatoes even if I have to make a special trip to get them. Thanks again for remembering me.
I have already drunk half the juice and eaten all the cakes!!! Love Dolly” Robert was very proud that Dolly loved his tomatoes, and he worked very hard all summer cultivating them.
He planted over 300 tomato plants every year. According to his nephew Gene Brooks, Robert’s garden produced great quantities of tomatoes and he was known as a master gardener; a trait he shared with his brother Mack Brooks who also raised tomatoes of amazing quality.
Heirloom tomatoes were Robert’s specialty. During the summer while Robert was busy tending his garden and raising Dolly’s beloved tomatoes, Marlene was busy canning whole tomatoes and making juice to take to Dollywood.
She would also make all kinds of baked goods and delicious treats because she knew Dolly had a sweet tooth. Robert the Mater Man also included green tomatoes because Mark had told him that Dolly’s husband Carl Dean liked to make fried green tomatoes at home in Nashville.
Whenever Dolly was going to be at Dollywood, they would take the tomatoes down to her and Robert was allowed VIP parking near Dolly’s bus. She loved to come out and visit with them if she had time.
But no matter whether they saw her or not, she always sent them a letter of thanks and appreciation like the following from August 2005, Hey Mater Man& Mater Mom, Thanks again, for making our summer. We’re about to bust from eating tomatoes.
They’re great this year! Thank you, Thank you, Thank you! Love Dolly “ She always sent them a letter, or a card of thanks and over the years they became treasured mementos.
Robert said that Dolly enjoyed Marlene’s tomato juice so much that sometimes she would rip the lid off and drink the juice as they stood there talking. The old saying, You can take the girl out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the girl could have been written about Dolly Parton.
She’s a beloved icon and superstar but she has never forgotten where she came from. Even the name “Dolly” makes you think about home and happiness. According to Robert, over the years Dolly reciprocated the kindness the Brooks family had shown her.
They always received annual season passes, tickets to her concerts, gift baskets and even monetary gifts through the years. She was very generous to them. Mater Man & Mater Mom loved and appreciated Dolly so much. They looked forward to Summer and visiting her at Dollywood.
She certainly did love them because she said so in every card and letter she sent. The Mater man continued to grow tomatoes for Dolly until 2019, when because of health issues he was no longer able to maintain a garden. But he still bought her tomatoes from various sources and took them to her when she was in Dollywood.
That was the last summer he would see her. Covid hit the world in 2020 and everything abruptly stopped including the visits to see Dolly. But she still corresponded with them by mail throughout that year. Robert Brooks Dolly’s beloved Mater Man passed away on June 12, 2022, at the age of 85.
He and his beloved Marlene had been married 63 years. Supplying tomatoes to Dolly Parton and the long-lasting friendship that ensued had been one of the greatest highlights Robert the Mater Man’s life and he loved to tell everyone about it. Dolly had promised him, that their band of friendship would never be broken, and it never was.
On the day of Robert’s funeral, Flowers by Wanda, a local Rogersville florist received a surprise order for a beautiful large standing floral arrangement. They were a special gift for Robert. Later at his memorial service people were very surprised to see who had sent the flowers.
The note attached to it simply said, “I will always love you……Dolly.”
(Dedicated to Marlene Brooks and in memory of Mark Brooks)
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com