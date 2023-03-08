While history will ever hail Queen Mary I as the first woman to sit on the British throne, she would have been the second if the English nobles had stuck to their vows.
Empress Matilda, daughter of Henry I, granddaughter of William the Conqueror, was the designated heir when Henry I died. However, the nobles rebelled at the idea of having a woman on the throne, especially one who had lived overseas for most her life and instead crowned her cousin, Stephen, setting off a civil war that would last for years.
Early Life
Matilda was born in 1102 to King Henry I and Matilda of Scotland, daughter of King Malcolm III of Scotland. She was the eldest child with a younger legitimate brother, William. She also had at least 22 illegitimate siblings.
Her father shipped her to Germany when she was 8 to be betrothed to the German King Henry V and crowned queen. Five years later she would officially marry the king and start taking an active role in ruling the country. By 1117, she had claimed the title of Empress.
When her husband went off to war, she was named regent and managed the country in his absence, gaining plenty of experience that would have qualified her to later rule England. Unfortunately, they had no children and her husband contracted cancer, dying in 1125. At age 23, she left Germany and moved to Normandy.
Promised Loyalty
Meanwhile in England, her younger brother died in a shipwreck. Her father married again trying to have another son, but no children came of that marriage. At Christmas in 1126, he gathered all the Anglo-Norman barons at Westminster and they swore to recognize Matilda and any future heir she would have as the rightful rulers of England.
While she was opposed to the match, her father married her to Geoffrey, the eldest son of a Normandy Count. He was 13 years old and she was 25; he was a count and she was an empress. Their marriage got off to a rocky start, but after several interventions, they established an amiable partnership. They very quickly had two sons and would eventually have a third.
Matilda traveled to England where she appeared before the King’s council who once again took an oath to support her as the rightful heir.
Usurped
When King Henry died unexpectedly in 1135, the council had a change of heart. Stephen reached London first where he was very popular with the crowds. While Stephen himself had vowed to support Matilda, his brother, a bishop, convinced him that the oath wasn’t valid. He was crowned King.
Stephen gave plenty of parties and gifts which made him popular in London, but he soon had problems with those who were willing to support Matilda—particularly her Uncle David, king of Scotland and some bishops who appealed to the Pope.
Civil War
Eventually, Matilda would invade England. War raged between the two cousins and for a while it looked as though Matilda would win. She captured London and Stephen. However, she could not convince the church to crown her and she had to settle for the title “Lady of England.” Stephen’s wife, also named Matilda, led the battles to restore her husband. Eventually, Matilda freed Stephen in an exchange of prisoners and the war continued. She made a dramatic winter escape from a siege, wearing white to hide her against the snow as she fled.
The civil war raged from 1139 to 1153 when the Church intervened. It was agreed that Stephen would be king during his lifetime, but he would adopt Matilda’s son Henry and name him successor. Stephen died a year later and Matilda’s son was crowned king, using one of the imperial crowns that Matilda had brought back from Germany.
Mother of the King
Matilda spent the rest of her life in Normandy, supporting her son’s rule and assisting in several diplomatic crises, including trying to intervene in the dispute between Henry and Thomas Becket.
At age 65, she died. Her tombstone read: “Great by birth, greater by marriage, greatest in her offspring: here lies Matilda, the daughter, wife and mother of Henry.”
Four more centuries would pass before another woman would have a legitimate claim to the throne.