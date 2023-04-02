My pastor and I frequently discussed the music we used in our church services and we were always in total agreement.
Things like style, instruments, and even the quality of the musical compositions were all secondary to the words; the messages must be scripturally accurate and doctrinally sound because music is a great teaching tool and so much of what we believe about our faith, is often learned through our songs.
Robert Lowry held to that same conviction. He was a popular Baptist preacher and educator in New England during the late 1800s. Kenneth Osbeck, a noted hymnologist, wrote, “Lowry was recognized as a most capable minister of the gospel. And he became known as a thorough Bible scholar and a brilliant and captivating orator; few preachers of his day had greater ability to paint word pictures and to inspire a congregation. Music and hymnology were his favorite studies, but always (and only) as a hobby.”
When asked about hymn writing, Lowry said, “It must be readily apprehended by the Christian consciousness, coming forth from the experience of the writer, and clothed in strong and inspiring words. Music, with me, has been a side issue,” he said. “And I would rather preach a gospel sermon to an appreciative audience than write a hymn. I have always looked upon myself as a preacher and felt a sort of depreciation when I began to be known more as a composer."
Well, whether he liked it or not, it was his music, not his sermons, that made him famous. Among his hymns are “Nothing But the Blood of Jesus,” and “Shall We Gather At the River.” He also composed music scores for other writer’s texts, such as Isaac Watts’ hymn, “We’re Marching to Zion,” “I Need Thee Every Hour,” written by Annie Hawks, and Fanny Crosby’s hymn, “All the Way My Savior Leads Me.”
Robert Lowry wrote both the music score and the lyrics, of CHRIST AROSE, in one brief spontaneous setting one day while thinking about this account in Luke 24. Some women had come to the tomb early Sunday morning and found the stone rolled away, and Jesus’ body missing. The text says, “…And it happened, as they were greatly perplexed about this, that behold, two men stood by them in shining garments. They said to the women, ‘Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here but is risen!’”
Of all Lowry’s hymns, CHRIST AROSE is my favorite. The dramatic contrast between the stanzas and the refrain is stunning. The verse starts with a heavy, depressing feel. Jesus had been crucified. His body was sealed in the grave. His weeping followers were in mourning. Spiritual and physical darkness had covered the earth.
But then, suddenly, the refrain explodes with triumphant gladness. Morning has come, Light penetrates the darkness, the tomb is empty, He is not here! Jesus has risen from the dead and He is alive!
After three days in that sealed tomb, Jesus rose just like He said He would, and we know that to be true. He really did rise from the dead. Acts 1:3 records for us how, “after His suffering and resurrection, He appeared to His followers by many infallible proofs.”
And in his letter to the Church at Corinth, the apostle Paul recorded how Jesus was “seen alive by over 500 of his followers.”
They saw Him, they spoke with Him, and they touched Him. He is the Son of God, He is alive. And He is our Savior. HALLELUJAH! CHRIST AROSE!
