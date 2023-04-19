I am in a state of pure nirvana, and I hope I never come down. So much of my life is spent in pursuing all that is good and true. Guess what is good and true in my life? My daughters.
Recently I went hiking on Raccoon Mountain in Chattanooga with three of my beautiful daughter’s. The day was sunny, the view was a dream. The breeze swirling around us was an equal measure of our happiness at being together. I had happy tears in my eyes at one point. Life is a struggle to reach your own joy. It’s a fight. But, when you can win that fight, oh how free you can feel.
I have been the victim of slander by many people over the last few years. Not easy. Nope, not gonna lie, tough to fight through. But I have pulled through and have reached the other side. And it’s another strength I can pass onto my daughter’s. My strong, beautiful, winner daughter’s.
Have the strength to leave people that only want to cause you hurt in your wake. Have the strength to live your truth. You know what the deal is. You are the one living it.
As a close lifelong friend of mine, Dan Woodin told me once, “people think they know you, but they don’t know a thing about you.” I take a special inner joy in that and always have. Dan knows me well. My life is mine, it is not meant for cruelty, and I have the strength to OVERCOME. I hope my words have helped you tonight if you are besieged with vicious people. The joy and pride in reaching your nirvana is WORTH THE FIGHT. I am singing Kacey Musgraves song tonight, Happy and Sad.
“Is there a way for the way I’m feeling tonight? You’ve got me smiling with tears in my eyes. I never felt so high.”