Not so very long ago, but before the 11-W bypass delivered a death knell to downtown business that have now disappeared from the scene and decades before Kmart and Wal-Mart came to town.
Rogersville had it all when it came to shopping and things to do. Everything one could need, want, long for or go to, could be found in or around the town and if the shop keepers didn’t have it odds were they could order it.
Also many of the businesses were locally owned and operated. These were the places of our youth; to write of them all would take volumes but here are a few you might recall. Join me now as we reminiscence about days gone by and take yet another stroll down memory lane.
Back in the day there were several car dealerships in Rogersville. Testerman Ford was one of the oldest in town having been founded in the early 1900’s. There was also Rogan Pontiac, Price Motor Company, Rogersville Motor Company, Raley Vaughn, Jack Taylor’s, Byrd Auto sales, Walt Miners and Terry Motors among others.
Today’s there’s only one. For all your Jewelry needs there was Clifton Jewelers, Sterling Jewelry, Nick’s Jewelry and the Diamond center. The last jewelry store in town was Livingston Jewelers.
Major Drug stores included Corner and City Drug. There are several local cooks who feel that their biscuits and corn bread have never been the same since the Rogersville Milling Company closed down.
Many people miss the fresh milled flour and corn meal. Another popular mill in town was McDonalds and Sons. Saturdays were very busy days in Rogersville especially downtown. Back then the courthouse and banks were opened on this day.
Citizens Union Bank served the community for many years. Farmers came into town to get supplies at Horton’s Feed& Seed, Boyd and Lawson, Ronoco Farm Store Henard’s Home supply, Ralph’s Plumbing, Citizens Supply or at Ross Truck and Implement.
Sometimes a ridge runner would park on a back street and sell a little moonshine to thirsty patrons. There were no shortage of grocery stores back then there was East Tennessee grocery on Washington Street later called Stapleton’s.
York Cooter had a store on Church street and there was Davis grocery beside the Lance Motel on east Main street and the Cut Rate on the West end. Joe’s Food market and Turner’s market were located on Depot street and Joe’s was one of the few stores in town that delivered groceries door to door.
The Super Dollar was located in the East Gate Plaza and the J&W market was located across the street. There was also a Super Dollar on Armstrong road beside Otis Home Center. Cass Walker opened up a store on highway 66 and Western Auto was on main and later opened up an outlet down the road from Walker’s.
There was the Gilpin Store remembered for its wonder roast chicken. The Quick and Easy was on main and the Shopper’s Choice was located on highway 66.
The White Store moved around to three different places downtown before finally moving to the Park View plaza. It later became the Piggly Wiggly. When it was on main street the White way department store was located in the basement.
There was once a bakery and a butcher shop on Church street. Other department stores included Parks Belk, Rod Armstrong’s, Harrison’s Department store, Henrietta’s Dobbyn’s Taylor, Jack and Jill’s, and Draper and Darwin. Five and ten stores included Peeple’s and Lays Variety.
Free Service Tire Store, the Bargain barn, Jane’s Antiques, Harmon Florist, Johnny Rowan’s Photography studio, were located on main street. If one needed shoes there was Barclay’s, Ward’s shoe and repair shop, and Wade Hampton’s shoes.
For folks who liked to read and keep up with the latest news there was City News, Orr’s bookstore, and Cope’s office supply. Furniture could be purchased at Bill Armstrong’s, Henard’s, Sterchi’s, Ball Brothers and later Helig Meyers. Popular barbers in town included Hack Gibson, Ken Miner, John Harrell, and Ralph Russell to name a few.
Patrons would wait in line for hours at Ralph’s for a hair cut but they were often regaled by stories that kept them in good stead the rest of their lives. Faneeda’s and Jimmie’s beauty shops were popular with women.
Back then everybody had their favorite service station these included ID Price’s, Sammy Self’s on Broadway, Hurst’s Gulf station, Burton’s, Grider’s, Keith Price’s Service Station, Lidge Marshal’s Exxon, John McBride’s, Esso , Oscar Lawson’s and Spur Gas station.
The Chicken house on Broadway was a popular hangout and it later became a bowling alley. For over 60 years the Rogersville and the Roxy Theater headlined as an entertainment destinations.
The Hi-land and the Jolly Rogers were popular drive-ins. There was a skating rink under a circus tent near the Hi-land. There were also rinks at different locations in the 1980’s.
There always seemed like there was always something for kids and teenagers to do maybe more than there is today. Rogersville had three pool halls and the Dew Drop In Gravel Town. Steele’s Sporting Goods was popular with local fishermen. In 1961 the Hawkins County Memorial hospital began its service to the community.
Before that most people utilized Lyons Hospital on Church street. Many Hawkins County folks were born at this place. There were also funeral homes for the inevitable these included Taylor’s, Colboch Price and Nash –Wilson. From the cradle to the grave the old town had it all. There have been several popular restaurants through the years and nearly everyone had their favorite place to eat.
In the old days Rogersville was a happening place. Downtown was so crowded parking meters had to be put in. But that was yesterday and as the song says yesterday is gone.
Today the streets may be beautiful and historic but most of the people and the locally owned businesses are gone. For all those who grew up in and around Rogersville the stores may close, and the buildings may be torn down, but the memories of these special places will never fade and the older we get the more we cherish them.
If I have inadvertently left out any place or thing that you might remember, and I have forgotten or didn’t know about please let me know. I hope you have enjoyed our stroll down memory lane.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com