Long before Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein gained fame as the investigative reporters who broke open the Watergate scandal, Elizabeth Cochran Seaman — aka Nellie Bly — would lay the foundation for all reporters who would follow her.
Born in 1864, she received an excellent education but had to leave school to support her mother after her father died and her stepfather was abusive, leading to a divorce. She soon found it was hard to get a job as a woman.
Starting a newspaper career
In 1885, she angrily responded to a newspaper column titled “What Girls are Good For” as it said their sole purpose was marriage and child-rearing. The editor of the Pittsburgh Dispatch was impressed with her writing and hired her. As was common for women at the time, she wrote under a pen name—Nellie Bly, inspired by a Stephen Foster song.
She quickly proved her worth as a reporter covering labor and poverty issues as they affected women. For six months, she was sent as a correspondent to Mexico, fleeing there when she was threatened with arrest for exposing corruption there.
Investigating an asylum
While her column was popular, she grew frustrated at being allowed to write only on topics concerning women. She quit and went to New York. She faced much rejection from editors unwilling to hire a woman until she pitched a story to Joseph Pulitzer at New York World. He rejected her idea but assigned her to investigate Blackwell Island, a notorious mental institution.
It was an assignment that would make her famous. She faked mental illness to get admitted into the hospital so she could get a first-hand look at the practices there. She spent 10 days there before the New York World intervened and secured her release.
She wrote a six-part series which gained her national fame. Her accounts were shocking and it led the state to increase funding and improve conditions in the asylum. Her reporting became a model for others and gave birth to investigative reporting.
She continued to expose corruption, black markets and abuses in New York.
Around the World
Then, in 1889 she read Jules Verne’s book “Around the World in 80 Days” and decided to try to beat that record. The New York World publicized the trip and offered a grand prize trip to Europe to the person who could accurately guess when she would return. They published daily accounts of her trip as she traveled through England, France, the Suez Canal, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan. Traveling mostly alone, she made it back to New York in a record 72 days.
For a while she published serial novels, novels that were lost until 2021 when David Blixt, an author who had written several historical fiction novels about Bly, found and republished several of them.
Industrialist and inventor
When she turned 30, she married a millionaire, Robert Seamen, who was 73. She left reporting to take care of him and when he died, she took control of his Iron Clad Manufacturing Company and American Steel Barrel Company. A new challenge, she would end up registering several patents for her inventions. She also set out to create a socially just workplace that included health care benefits and recreational facilities.
However, she would not remain long in the position of leading female industrialist as her money management skills were not as good as her writing ones and several of her employees embezzled money leading her to declare bankruptcy.
She returned to writing, covering the Suffragette movement and reporting on World War I from the front line. She was even arrested when she was mistaken for a British spy.
In 1922, at age 57, she died of pneumonia.