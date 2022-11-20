It happened one November day in 1947, just a few days before Thanksgiving. A local Rogersville character name Bob Venable heard on the radio that a turkey was going to be presented to President Harry S. Truman at a Gala ceremony at the White House.
It was then that Bob got the idea of a Hawkins County Turkey getting that honor in 1948 so he set out to make that happen. Back in those days many farmers in the County raised Turkeys and most of them were shipped out at the Rogersville Train depot to parts unknown. In the early days there were large Turkey drives from all over the area.
The birds were driven up Main Street, down Depot and loaded on the train. This event usually took place in the fall and the farmers often walked the turkeys for miles to their destination. Many people claimed that these locally raised hybrid turkeys were the best in the world and many of them had graced holiday tables.
All this information was in the back of Bob Venable’s mind as he set out to find the perfect bird for President Truman. He visited the large turkey farms in Stanley and Carter’s Valley looking for the perfect specimen.
Bob had the tendency to get excited and run up and grab the birds. But turkeys don’t like surprises or strangers. He was almost pecked, beaten, bitten and run to death.
The old man had scratches all over him but the word failure was not in his vocabulary. So Bob kept on looking from one end of Hawkins County to the other but to no avail.
Then one day while visiting a little farm in Goshen Valley he turned around and there it was. A young turkey gobbler was pecking at a cattle salt block and somehow Bob knew that this was the bird he had been searching for.
After Bob bought the turkey, it seemed only fitting that he should name it “Salty” and so he did. Bob hand fed that bird the finest grains money could buy and yes he sometimes spoiled him too. You see, Salty loved Chinese food especially fried rice.
Bob claimed that this was the reason he had such a fine looking prize winning turkey. He was sure that Bess Truman herself would consider it a pleasure to serve such a Tennessee homegrown delicacy at her Thanksgiving feast.
Why Bob wouldn’t even let Salty walk, he carried him under his arm and it was no small task toting around a 30 pound bird. When Rogersville folks laughed at him, he told everybody that Salty had to save his strength for strolling around the White House Rose garden.
As the summer of 1948 ended and autumn began, Bob began preparations for Salty’s trip to Washington D.C. He found out at the agriculture extension office that one had to go through the National Turkey Federation to get chosen. He also learned that Frances Young Schumacher in Carter’s Valley had the connections to get Salty to the White House.
The Young family had lived at their ancestral farm Long Meadow since 1762 and Mrs. Schumacher was the sixth generation to live there. Harry S Truman’s mother was a Young and could also trace her lineage back to Hawkins County. So Bob used the Young connection to get his turkey entered into the contest. Then the day arrived when Bob had to put Salty on the train for his trip to Washington.
It was a sad day for the old man but he had the consolation of knowing that his turkey was destined to be a part of history. Bob never saw him again but he got word back that Salty had indeed been presented to President Truman.
Of course no one ever knew for sure but Bob Venable always told that story and in his heart he believed it. It became a national tradition that a turkey be presented to the President each year. It was only in 1989 that President Reagan officially pardoned the first turkey and this began a whole other tradition that continues to this day. Bob Venable was also Rogersville’s official Santa Claus.
He played the role from 1938 until 1965. He is often remembered for the large shaggy dog that followed after him and for his friend Salty the Rogersville Turkey who visited the White House and maybe stayed for dinner.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com