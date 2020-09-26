Dear Readers, How are you? I am good. I’ve got a beautiful chicken roasting in the oven that is coated in olive oil, sea salt and fresh rosemary. Come on to dinner! I’m laying in the front porch hammock while I am waiting. I think I’ll eat dinner and get back in it. Ha. Soo, do you all get irritated, aggravated, frustrated, and just flat agitated by telemarketer calls and texts? Lord have mercy I do. I have decided to have a little fun with it, sort of flip the tables you might say. Lets get to flippin’
The worst of the pesky telemarketer experience is when you get a new phone number and inherit the previous persons number. I’ve had my new number now for 6 months and can’t get rid of this guys telemarketer texts and phone calls. I honestly get and average of 20 of his texts per day. And about 25 phone calls per day. This dude Chris must have fallen for one of those scams that say something like, “answer this one-hour questionnaire and we’ll send you a jar of peanut butter every month until your 60 years of age.” Ha. He gets texts offering him big money loans. Oh, my goodness it gets old.
Just for a little fun one day I responded to one offering me a $5000 loan. Yeah, WHATEVER! They just want in your bank account. Any who, I texted back, “OH! Just $5000?? Is there any way you all could do a $20,000 loan? I saw a popcorn maker for sale the size of a two-story house, it’s $20,000! If I had that I could get rich! Please let me know! Desperate here, my moonshine business isn’t working out so well.” Bwahahaha. For some odd reason they didn’t respond. Sad day.
I have more experiences to tell ya’ll next column. One with an obnoxious, arrogant telemarketer guy repeatedly calling. And I got rid of him! That’s for next time. In the mean time someone gave me a phone number to register your phone with that is supposed to cut down on them. It’s from the Federal Trade Commission-1-888-382-1222. I’ll let you all know how that’s working out.
Until next time, have a telemarketer free week, and have a literary week.