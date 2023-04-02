Cross crucifix SR

Easter is defined as a “moveable feast”, meaning it is not a fixed to a set calendar date. The early Christians chose to link the date of Easter to the Hebrew calendar, which is partly based on the phases of the moon.

 Steve Roark

As you know, Easter Sunday is not locked down on the calendar. I knew it had something to do with astronomy, so I did some research to figure out the how and the why.

