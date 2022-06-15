Some people have the kind of dad who can’t wait to get outside on Father’s Day. Or any day.
What better time to indulge his need to hunt, fish, hike or just roam?
GET THE GADGETS
For fishermen, look for the Original Boga Grip to help with catch and release. Its stainless steel design and rubberized clamp makes the whole process a breeze, in salt or fresh water. The Quaker Boy turkey call has been called a “fuss-free box of awesome.” Salomon’s Crossamphibian Swift 2 water shoes are sustainably-built from post-consumer plastic bottles, bamboo fibers and corn, and boast a breathable mesh for added comfort on the lake.
BOOK HIM A TRIP
If your dad is the type with every gadget known to man, consider booking him a weekend at a favorite camp site or state park. Invite a few of his closest friends along to make the surprise complete. Even if it’s nothing more than a day trip, he’s sure to appreciate the thought and effort that went into making this getaway happen.
HELPFUL BOOKS
It can get hairy out there in the wild, so ensure your adventuresome dad is prepared for any contingency with one of the many survival books on bookshelves now. They’ll offer practical advice on the risks and dangers of any outdoor locale, whether it’s bears, snakes or extreme weather. They also provide tips and tricks for starting fires in terrible conditions, and other techniques that make roughing it a little easier.
BRING THE OUTDOORS IN
Dad will need a comfy place to recline once all of this outdoor fun concludes. Consider joining the camo furniture trend. Yes, sectionals and recliners can now match his favorite gear. You can even find lampshades, throw pillows and curtains. Just be careful that he changes into every-day clothes before taking that afternoon nap. He might get lost in the couch.
MAKE IT A FAMILY AFFAIR
Young people are increasingly interested in hunting, fishing and the outdoors. In fact, license sales jumped dramatically in 2020, according to a study by Southwick Associates, reversing a lengthy downward trend dating back to 2016. So why not make it a family affair? Arrange for a hunting or fishing excursion with his kids. He’ll be making golden memories, and they might just come home with a fresh catch for dinner.