Hullo, how are you all? I have been busy all Autumn into winter.
In addition to everything that I do, because I can’t seem to do enough things, I am going to be writing the newsletter for my local animal resource agency.
Ever since that I had a small part in saving my precious cat Sugar Britches, I have become moved to help these precious cats and dogs that are often abandoned and abused. It is a heartbreak.
I recently met Sandy Behnke, director of the Hawkins County Humane Society, and Jacki, the vet tech, special people that donate their time and energy to save animals lives.
The Hawkins County Humane Society is a 501C3 facility. In other words it is a non-profit organization. They are a no kill facility also. They are ready set go to go anywhere in the county to rescue abandoned and abused animals. Sandy had a beautiful and moving true story about her favorite rescue that deeply affected her life’s mission.
Sandy and the other staff received a call about seven abandoned dogs out in the county. They were on the property where they were abandoned and left to starve. When they got to the property, they located six of the dogs.
They had them in the trailer that they had brought, but they couldn’t find the last dog. Sandy looked all through the abandoned house and barns. No dog. Everybody said to Sandy, “he’s not here.”
They were ready to go, when Sandy felt something touch her hand. As Sandy told me the story she started to cry. She looked down and saw the bluest eyes she had ever seen. And there stood the seventh dog. He was emaciated. She said, “I found him.” “No, he found you,” someone said. He knew she was there to save him.
Lord, I can’t write this with out crying. It took a little bit to get him healthy. Sandy named him Ghost because he had just appeared and had been close to dying. Since then, Ghost is super healthy and was adopted into a wonderful family that loves him.
Sometimes Ghost comes to see Sandy at the Humane Society. And Ghost has become famous. His story went all over the United States, his story touching many who have since come forward to help support the Humane Society. Ghost is the official mascot and Sandy keeps his picture proudly in her office.
Sandy asked me to please thank the community for the society. There is so much generosity from the community, especially with food donations. She said the society is also ever so grateful for the help from other states.
The staff had so many beautiful rescue stories. Miss Jacki the vet tech had one about a dog named Luca. Stop by to hear them. Alisha on staff has a cat named Sugar Britches, the same name as my cat that was a rescue cat. These girls that work so tirelessly are the social workers of the animal world-altruistic, devoted and selfless.
Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week.