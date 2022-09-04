My mother’s people from Alum Well were prolific story tellers and she was one of the best yarn spinners of them all.
But one thing about Mama, she wouldn’t tell a story that wasn’t based on the truth. No matter how scary, funny, tragic, or outlandish if she said it happened it probably did. Mama’s stories were so numerous I could write a book on her childhood memories alone. The following tale is one of my favorites and I’ve included some historical facts.
Mama was 6 years old when she first saw the legendary Goat Man.
It was the summer of 1940 and she was living in Alum Well, an un-incorporated little community near Pressmen’s Home. Located on highway 70 formerly known as the “Trail of the Lonesome Pine” the small settlement with numerous mineral springs had been a resting for weary travelers since the late 1700’s.
The little mountain hamlet was a perfect place for the world traveling goat man to relax and graze his herd. He came cling, Clanging through nearby Sulphur Springs Valley in a large iron wheeled wagon loaded with pans and pots, bails, pails, dippers, old signs and car tags pulled by a team of despicable goats. His name Charles “Chess” McCartney and he would prove to be quite a character.
Mama was up on the new ground picking field peas with her great- Aunt Minnie Davis when she heard this loud commotion coming up the valley. At first they thought it was Guy Hurd’s rolling store coming through the hollow until the goat man and his strange entourage came into view.
“Here comes this covered farm cart pulled by thirty goats lead by a funny little bearded man who looked like a goat himself. He and his little boy were both dressed in goat skins. There was an old hound dog following behind.” Mama remembered. Just as he went clanging the little tow haired boy popped his head up in the wagon and stuck his tongue out at Mama.
She waved at the lad and done what any other little girl would have done in that situation she threw her dress tail up and showed him her red bloomers. The goat man camped out at the cross roads in the field behind Bundren’s store and had planned to stay there indefinitely, that might have been alright if he hadn’t let those goats run loose everywhere. They got into all kinds of trouble.
They ate up people’s gardens and cleaned out flower beds. Those goats would bite anything that wouldn’t bite them back and they were devilish too. Aunt Belle Ashe was washing clothes in a number 02 tub down by Shepherd’s spring. She bent over to wring out Uncle Arch’s long handles, when all of a sudden one of those rascal Billy goats came busting out of the bushes and butted her in the hind end.
Poor old Belle let out a loud squall and went belly upwards in the spring branch. She never knew what hit her and it was good for the goat man that she didn’t. A little granny woman named Miss Willie Lawson lived nearby on the Shepherd farm. She caught one of those mangy goats, jumped on his back and rode him out to Mr. Server’s store at the cross roads. Lord what a sight that was! The goat man’s hound dog took a shine to Aunt Minnie.
He followed her around every where she went. It even followed her out to Spires Chapel one Sunday. It was a hot day and all the doors and windows were open. It’s a good thing they were because the goat man and his son were attending services that morning and those skins they were wearing stunk to high heaven. The church was full and Minnie was sitting in an aisle seat up towards the front.
Just as the pastor had commenced to preaching that old hound dog came swaggering in. On up the aisle he went until he got to Miss Minnie the object of his affection. That old hound dog just sashayed up to her let out a moan and laid his big head in her lap. “Shoo shoo!” she whispered. “Git!” she said a little louder. All the while the minister was preaching away.
Minnie slowly reached down and took off her shoe. When she saw the preacher look away from her direction she popped that dog in the head with her size 7 patent leather. Wallop! “Waaaooooooo!” It hollered” Waaaaooooo! And took off out the door like a scalded cat! Minnie turned red as a beet with embarrassment as everybody turned around to look at her. The goat man turned out to be a God fearing evangelist and he preached to large crowds at his camp site behind the store.
He was also a great raconteur and he had led a fascinating life. He was born in 1899 and ran off to New York when he was 14. There he married a Spanish knife thrower and they had a son. He amassed a small fortune and lost it all in the crash of 29. Shortly after he was disabled and went out on the road with his wife and son.
Under his arm he carried his two favorite books, the Bible and Robinson Crusoe. He said while traveling through Alabama he sold his wife for 1000 dollars and he and his boy continued on alone. Through the years it is said that he walked over 100,000 miles and visited every state but Hawaii. He wrestled a bear and was thought to have died and was taken to a funeral home.
He was nearly lynched by the Ku Klux Klan in Mississippi and mugged in Los Angeles while standing in line to see Morgan Fairchild. The goat man even claimed he stayed in the White House when Jimmy Carter was President. He lived on goat’s milk and any food people would give him.
After 60 years of traveling on the road he died in a Georgia nursing home in 1998. Mama never knew that the goat man would go on to enjoy such celebrity.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com